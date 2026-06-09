Grand Theft Auto Online Final Event Week Offers Massive Cash Bonuses Ahead of GTA VI Launch

Grand Theft Auto Online is hosting a final lucrative event week from June 4-10, featuring double payouts, $500,000 community mission rewards, and exclusive vehicle giveaways as Rockstar prepares to launch GTA VI this November.

The era of Grand Theft Auto 5 is drawing to a close as Rockstar Games prepares to launch the next chapter, Grand Theft Auto VI, this November.

For nearly a decade, players have immersed themselves in the sprawling metropolis of Los Santos, building virtual lives, heists, and legacies. As the community begins to say farewell to this iconic chapter, the developer is ensuring fans have one last hurrah with a fresh free update and a series of in-game events leading up to the transition.

While anticipation builds for the new sequel and its online counterpart set in the vibrant state of Leonida, current players can maximize their final months in GTA Online with a packed event week running from June 4 to June 10. This week's event is packed with lucrative opportunities for players to earn substantial in-game cash before the overhaul. Activities include double payouts on select missions, limited-time vehicle unlocks, and daily spins at the casino.

Highlights feature a series of Community Missions where completion grants a massive $500,000 deposited directly into your Maze Bank. Specific opportunities showcase the FIB Priority File series, particularly The Project Breakaway File mission, which offers enhanced rewards this week.

Additionally, Salvage Yard Robberies may reward drivers with high-end vehicles like the Benefactor SM722, Annis ZR350, and Dinka Sugoi. The Diamond Casino & Resort remains a hotspot, offering a chance to win the Vapid GB200 through the daily wheel spin, with GTA+ members receiving an extra spin. Beyond these, the weekly challenge tasks players with stealing from two Stash Houses, promising a $100,000 payout upon completion.

Such events not only provide a final financial boost but also serve as a celebratory send-off to a game that has defined open-world multiplayer for years. As Rockstar redirects focus toward Grand Theft Auto VI and its online experience, these closing months are a perfect opportunity for veterans and newcomers alike to revisit Los Santos, indulge in its remaining content, and create lasting memories before the virtual city lights dim forever.

Whether you're cruising through Vinewood or planning one last monumental score, the end of an era approaches, and Rockstar is making sure it goes out with fireworks





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GTA Online Grand Theft Auto VI Rockstar Games Los Santos Event Week Cash Rewards Community Missions GTA+ End Of An Era

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