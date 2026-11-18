Analysis of Grand Theft Auto 6 performance on Xbox Series S reveals 720p resolution and variable frame rates, while the game officially releases on November 19th with early access options.

Grand Theft Auto 6 officially releases on November 19th, marking a significant milestone for the gaming industry. Depending on the specific time zone, some eager players may already have access to the highly anticipated title. Some users are switching the time zone on their console to play it early, a process that has gained traction among dedicated fans. Xbox Series X |S owners are also able to play the console-exclusive title immediately upon release, expanding the available audience for this major release.

Performance Expectations for Xbox Series S

There have been some concerns about its in-game performance due to hardware differences. Based on testing and benchmark results we've seen from game reviewers who were granted early access to the title, we can say that Grand Theft Auto 6 is absolutely worth playing on Xbox Series S, with some compromises. The game itself is locked to 30 FPS on console, so you should not expect buttery smooth gameplay in the first place. But the Xbox Series S comes with some limitations of its own. The PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X run the game at a native 1440p resolution with upscaling to 4K through PSSR or Rockstar's built-in TAA. The Xbox Series S, however, runs the game at just 720p with upscaling to 1080p via FSR 4. Even at a lower resolution, Xbox Series S owners should be prepared for dropped frames.

Also read Will ‘GTA 6’ Crash PlayStation and Xbox Tonight? Oddsmakers Are Betting On It

Visual Compromises and Technical Details

Even at a lower resolution, the difference in visual fidelity between the Xbox Series X and Series S is fairly small. Graphical compromises come in the form of messier or altogether omitted shadows, a shorter render distance for game objects, creating a pop-in effect, shallower depth-of-field, and lower-resolution textures. These textures affect elements such as in the volumetric clouds, moving water, and characters' facial hair. With that said, there is a tradeoff between the Xbox Series X and Series S in how the game runs. The Series X stays close to the consistent 30 FPS target set by Rockstar, but some dips into the mid-20s should be expected during resource-intensive scenes.

Advertisement

Frame Rate Stability and Gameplay Experience

The Series S, however, doesn't quite stack up in terms of stability. You can expect closer to a consistent mid-to-high 20s frame rate during typical gameplay like driving a car at high speeds, with combat scenes hitting closer to low-to-mid 20s. Cutscenes and walking around Leonida will usually reach the 30 FPS target, though resource-intensive moments like multiple car explosions may see your FPS dip down to around 20 or lower. Despite these technical limitations, several users in the comments said that they had a great overall experience playing Grand Theft Auto 6 on the Series S. This feedback is impressive given the hardware limitations Rockstar had to work around with a six-year-old console.

Early Access and Community Reception

Early access has allowed reviewers to provide concrete data on how the game performs on different hardware tiers. A released early gameplay footage on the Xbox Series S in a video titled GTA 6 Series S Gameplay - It's Shockingly Good shows how the game actually runs smoothly a majority of the time. The footage demonstrates that while there are obviously noticeable frame drops during certain scenes and transitions, the overall experience remains engaging. This positive reception suggests that the lower-end hardware can still deliver a viable experience for players who may not own the more powerful Series X or PS5 Pro variants, ensuring broader accessibility for the November release.