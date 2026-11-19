Rockstar Games discloses the full voice cast for Grand Theft Auto 6, identifying Dylan Rourke and Manni L. Perez as protagonists alongside notable celebrity cameos.

Rockstar Games has officially unveiled the extensive voice cast for Grand Theft Auto 6, resolving months of speculation surrounding the protagonists Jason and Lucia. The studio confirmed that Dylan Rourke portrays Jason while Manni L. Perez takes on the role of Lucia in the upcoming title. This announcement provides concrete details about the talent behind the characters after years of fan theories and online rumors regarding the identities of the main cast members.

Identifying The Lead Protagonists

Dylan Rourke makes his video game debut as the male lead, Jason, bringing a background in television appearances to the critically acclaimed franchise. Fans may recognize Rourke from guest roles in episodes of Aquarius, Modern Family, and 9-1-1 Lone Star. He also appeared in three episodes of the Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19, marking his transition into major interactive entertainment projects. Manni L. Perez brings significant experience to her role as Lucia, having previously appeared as a clubgoer in the predecessor Grand Theft Auto 5. She reprised that same character role in the multiplayer component Grand Theft Auto Online. Perez has accumulated an impressive list of television credits including The Blacklist, Jessica Jones, Chicago P.D., Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and Dora. Notably, she played a character named Lucia in the series East New York, coincidentally sharing a name with her newest fictional role.

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Motion Capture And Production Details

Like its predecessor Grand Theft Auto 5, Grand Theft Auto 6 utilized extensive motion capture technology during its production phase. This technical approach means that many of the actors did not simply record voice lines in a studio booth. Instead, they physically embodied their characters through movement and performance. This comprehensive production method allows for a higher degree of realism in both the visual animations and the vocal performances of the cast. The integration of physical performance with voice acting creates a more immersive experience for players who interact with the game world. Rockstar Games has prioritized this holistic approach to character creation to ensure consistency between the visual and audio aspects of the game. The full list of named characters is available through the official credits on the Rockstar Games website.

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Notable Celebrity Cameos And Recurring Cast

The game features a diverse array of familiar voices from film and television including Stephen Root and Bobby Moynihan. Stephen Root voices the character Brian and is well known for his roles in Office Space, King of the Hill, Dodgeball, and the series Barry. Bobby Moynihan, a cast member of Saturday Night Live, plays the character Cal and brings his comedic timing to the role. The soundtrack and background dialogue also include several prominent music artists. Bad Bunny, Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs, Kodak Black, Big Mike, and Sexyy Red are all featured in the game. The latter three artists appear as themselves, adding a layer of authenticity to the in-game culture and radio stations. Additional voice work is provided by Bobby Lee who appears as the character Andre Ye. Fans of the previous installment will also spot the return of Jimmy de Santa from Grand Theft Auto 5.

Release Information And Technical Specifications

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, targeting action and adventure gaming audiences. The title is built using the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine, commonly referred to as RAGE, which powers the studio's previous major releases. The developer Rockstar Games serves as both the creator and publisher of the title. The game is expected to receive a Mature 17+ rating from the ESRB, indicating content suitable for older audiences. Critical reception anticipation is high with early metrics suggesting a potential average score of 99 out of 100 from top critics. The game is designed for current generation gaming systems and continues the long-running franchise legacy. Players can expect a detailed open-world experience that builds upon the foundations established in the previous entries. The inclusion of high-profile talent suggests a significant investment in narrative depth and character development.