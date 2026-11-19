Rockstar Games VP Stephen Donkin explains why unused zones like casinos and a zoo were excluded from the base game, hinting at future multiplayer content for the blockbuster title.

Rockstar Games Vice President of Design Stephen Donkin recently clarified the presence of numerous unused, fully realized locations within the massive open world of Grand Theft Auto 6. These hidden areas, which include a detailed zoo, cemeteries, small towns, and large casinos, were intentionally constructed to support long-term narrative flexibility and potential future content. The announcement follows the game's historic launch on November 19, which has already generated over $1.84 billion in revenue globally.

Design Philosophy Behind Unused Zones

Donkin explained to Kotaku that the map design for Grand Theft Auto 6 was built with a long-term vision that accounted for various gameplay and narrative needs. The development team included extra areas to give themselves options for future updates or story expansions. While no official additional content has been announced for the game yet, the sheer scale of the world, which is over twice the size of the Grand Theft Auto 5 map, suggests significant potential for future development.

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Reasons for Excluding Gambling Features

The primary reason players cannot access these unused locations in the base game involves thematic consistency and economic balance. Donkin noted that gambling, a staple in previous Grand Theft Auto titles, did not fit the personal stories of protagonists Jason and Lucia. Furthermore, allowing players to use casinos for income would disrupt the fine balance the developers aimed for in the in-game economy, particularly if players could exploit save-scumming mechanics to gain unfair advantages.

Financial Success and Future Expectations

Grand Theft Auto 6 has demonstrated unprecedented commercial success, with financial experts projecting that the title will reach $3 billion in revenue by the end of 2026. This forecast is heavily influenced by expected holiday sales spikes and the game's status as the biggest video game release of all time. Despite this massive success, Rockstar has historically not released single-player story expansions for its major franchises, with the notable exception of some extra content in the Red Dead Redemption 2 special edition.

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Potential Multiplayer and Online Integration

Given Rockstar's history with canceled single-player DLC, such as the cancelled Grand Theft Auto 5 story expansion, future content for Grand Theft Auto 6 is more likely to be integrated into the multiplayer experience. The unused zones like the zoo and casinos offer rich environments for multiplayer activities, allowing the studio to circumvent narrative restrictions while still utilizing the detailed assets. With Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online being incredibly lucrative for Rockstar Games, expanding these modes is a logical business strategy.

Historical Context of Content Expansions

Rockstar's approach to post-launch content has shifted over the years, focusing heavily on sustained online engagement rather than traditional story DLC. The company recently shifted focus from Grand Theft Auto 5 story DLC to support Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto Online development. This trend suggests that any exploration of the unused Vice City areas will likely occur within the online multiplayer framework, providing new experiences without altering the core single-player narrative integrity.