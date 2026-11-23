Rockstar Games confirms The Cars' Drive appears in GTA 6 radio, marking the end of a 20-year licensing quest. Discover details on the 800+ song roster and cultural impact.

Rockstar Games has successfully secured the licensing rights for The Cars' 1984 hit Drive for Grand Theft Auto VI, ending a more than two-decade-long quest to include the track in its iconic franchise. The power-pop band's signature song, which remains the highest-charting single of their career, will serve as the very first musical note players hear when activating the in-game radio feature. This final licensing victory for Rockstar vice president of music Ivan Pavlovich confirms the company's meticulous curation process for what is being predicted as the biggest entertainment launch in history.

The Decades-Long Quest For Drive

The original Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, the fourth installment of the series, had previously secured classics like Michael Jackson's Billie Jean and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five's The Message. Despite these wins, The Cars' Drive remained tantalizingly out of reach for the developers at that time. Rockstar co-founder Sam Houser was a known favorite of the haunting, synth-driven track, viewing it as the perfect encapsulation of the neon-soaked eighties world the developer was expanding upon. The inability to clear the track then stood in stark contrast to the massive commercial success the series would achieve in subsequent years.

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Over 800 Songs In The New Leonida Setting

Grand Theft Auto VI represents the biggest project Rockstar has ever undertaken, featuring over 800 songs in the game according to Pavlovich. The virtual state of Leonida, which serves as a stand-in for Florida, will host 23 radio stations dedicated to music and two for talk radio, along with in-game podcasts and television shows. This musical landscape is part of Rockstar's most ambitious music-driven experience yet, continuing a tradition that began with the original game developed by DMA Design, now known as Rockstar North. The fourteenth mainline installment builds upon the open-world structure introduced in 1997's Grand Theft Auto, which was originally published by BMG Interactive.

Evolution From Vice City To Leonida

The franchise's musical identity solidified with the 2002 release of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which recruited acclaimed actor Ray Liotta to voice Thomas Vercetti. Set in a fictional, Miami-inspired city during the eighties, the game captured the era's drug-fueled excess and flashy nightlife through eclectic sounds spanning pop, rock, metal, hip-hop, and R&B. As the series moved into the nineties with Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar leaned heavily into West Coast hip-hop culture and partnered with Interscope Records. The series continued to add star power, recruiting DJs like Chuck D, George Clinton, and Axl Rose, before reaching a peak with Grand Theft Auto IV in 2008.

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Original Scores And Global Musical Roster

As the franchise evolved, Rockstar grew confident enough to create original music, debuting its first original score with Grand Theft Auto V in 2013. That project recruited hip-hop producer The Alchemist, Tangerine Dream, Oh No, and Woody Jackson to craft more than 20 hours of original content. For Grand Theft Auto VI, the company is tasked with capturing the emotional journey of protagonists Jason and Lucia, a Bonnie and Clyde-esque couple, while reflecting the booming global sounds of a reimagined Leonida. The 34-track soundtrack features a stacked roster including SZA, Tame Impala, JENNIE, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Young Thug, and Cardi B.

Music As The Core DNA Of The Franchise

Ivan Pavlovich describes music as the through line connecting all aspects of the franchise, citing Houser's passion as a crucial driver of its success. The company's ability to cultivate relationships with artists, producers, and labels has transformed Grand Theft Auto into one of the past 20 years' most culture-saturating and lucrative products. With the series going more than a decade without a new mainline installment following the release of Grand Theft Auto V, expectations for the musical component of the sixth game are exceptionally high. The inclusion of Drive marks not just a licensing milestone, but a testament to the company's unwavering prioritization of music in its storytelling.