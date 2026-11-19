Analysis of the Grand Theft Auto 6 official soundtrack featuring 34 original tracks and scores by Justice. Explore key licensed songs including Warren Zevon and John Mellencamp.

Rockstar Games has officially unveiled the comprehensive audio landscape for Grand Theft Auto 6, revealing a massive musical undertaking that significantly expands the franchise's sonic identity. The studio confirmed that the title includes 34 original songs created specifically for the game, designed to enhance immersion and narrative depth. This substantial investment in custom content marks a deliberate departure from relying solely on pre-existing licensed tracks to define the player experience.

The project also features an extensive musical score composed by the acclaimed French electronic duo Justice. This collaboration ensures a cohesive sonic identity that distinguishes the upcoming open-world action game from its predecessors. The developers have prioritized the integration of contemporary licensed music to ensure the game feels current upon release, addressing concerns about content becoming dated during lengthy development cycles.

Also read Grand Theft Auto 6 Xbox Series S Performance Analysis and Release Details

The V-Rock FM radio station prominently features Warren Zevon's 1978 hit Lawyers, Guns and Money. This track provides a direct thematic link to the game's core mechanics by explicitly referencing legal maneuvering, armed conflict, and financial gain. The choice underscores the satirical nature of the series and aligns with the chaotic gameplay style that has defined the franchise for decades.

John Mellencamp's 1982 song Jack and Diane appears on the playlist as a narrative mirror to the central romance of the game. The plot focuses on the relationship between protagonists Jason and Lucia, whose dynamic drives the story forward. The use of this classic track adds a layer of irony and emotional depth to their character arcs, serving as a broad, sweeping commentary on their union.

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Flash FM, the modern pop radio station, includes Chappell Roan's 2023 single Hot to Go! as a key track. This selection highlights the game's commitment to featuring current hits alongside established classics to maintain relevance. The track fits the upbeat energy of the station and reflects the modern musical trends influencing the game's aesthetic appeal for a contemporary audience.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark's 1986 song If You Leave is also included in the soundtrack. This track links the game to cinematic history, as it was originally created for the movie Pretty in Pink. The integration of such diverse tracks creates a rich audio environment that complements the visual and narrative elements of the open world.

Justice's original score works in tandem with the licensed tracks to create a unified auditory experience. The French duo has a long history with the franchise, having composed music for previous entries, and this new work is described as essential to the game's atmosphere. Their electronic style provides a distinct backdrop for the high-speed action and narrative drama.

The soundtrack strategy addresses the fear of content feeling dated by securing licenses for trending artists. This approach ensures that the auditory experience remains engaging and reflects the cultural zeitgeist of the setting. The breadth of the soundtrack spans multiple genres and eras, from punk and metal to alternative rock and pop.

Metallica and MGMT are also featured on the stations, with tracks like Master of Puppets and others. The inclusion of these bands adds a layer of energy that complements the fast-paced driving and combat. These choices demonstrate the developer's ability to curate a playlist that feels both authentic and exciting for long-time fans.

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The game's audio design extends to specific moments, such as The Cars' Drive playing during the first night drive sequence. This needle drop creates a spontaneous and cinematic moment that enhances the player's immersion. The timing of the song with the gameplay action is carefully crafted to maximize emotional impact.

The The's This Is the Day and The Cure's Just Like Heaven further diversify the radio offerings. These tracks provide a more alternative and atmospheric experience on stations like Vice City FM. The variety ensures that players can find music that suits their mood, whether they are causing chaos or exploring the world quietly.

The official announcement comes as part of the broader marketing push for the highly anticipated title. Rockstar Games has consistently been praised for the freedom and quality of its open-world experiences. The detailed breakdown of the soundtrack reinforces the studio's reputation for meticulous attention to detail.

The combination of 34 original compositions and a vast library of licensed music represents a significant evolution in game audio. This release strategy highlights the importance of music in defining the tone and personality of the game world. Players can expect a soundtrack that is both expansive and carefully curated to enhance the overall experience.