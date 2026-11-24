Unlock the secret Circles of Hell mission in Grand Theft Auto 6 by visiting Port Gellhorn. Learn the exact steps to fight Satan and claim exclusive cosmetics and a powerful shotgun.

Players exploring the expansive virtual world of Grand Theft Auto 6 have uncovered a secret mission that references the infamous Mount Chiliad mystery. This hidden quest allows gamers to travel to Hell and engage in combat with Satan. The journey begins in Port Gellhorn, located within Kelly County. Accessing this area is the primary step in unlocking this unique gameplay experience.

Location And Character Access

The secret mission becomes available specifically during Chapter 2 of the Grand Theft Auto 6 storyline. Players can undertake this challenge using either of the two playable protagonists. Lucia is available as a playable character for this specific task. Jason is also fully supported for navigating this hidden quest. Both characters can access the required coordinates without issue.

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Visiting Port Gellhorn during the middle of the day does not trigger the secret event. Time of day is a critical factor in activating the sequence. The location serves as the gateway to the supernatural elements of the game. Proper preparation is necessary before attempting to descend into the underworld.

How To Trigger Hell Mission

To initiate the encounter, players must find the Circles of Hell house. The structure is identified by its open garage. Approach the garage entrance to begin the interaction sequence. The first dialogue option available is Having fun?. Selecting this option is the first required step. The second required dialogue choice is It's good.. Choosing this path initiates the transport.

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After selecting the dialogue options, players must proceed to a nearby campsite. Upon arrival at the campsite, the player must press the L2 button. This action causes the character to gaze into the fire. Following this specific sequence transports the character directly to Hell. The transition is immediate and leads into the combat phase.

Fighting Satan And Demons

Once in Hell, the player faces an army of demons. The environment is hostile and requires immediate defensive action. Players are equipped with a special shotgun to assist in combat. This weapon makes dealing with demonic forces significantly easier. The shotgun is essential for surviving the initial waves of enemies.

Eventually, the player will confront the Devil directly. Satan is a tough foe that summons demons as backup. Eliminating these summoned demons when they appear is crucial. The battle requires focused attention on both Satan and his minions. Defeating them is the key to progressing in the mission.

Rewards And Loot Collection

Before leaving Hell, players must collect the Hellspawn Comshot 12 shotgun. This weapon is located beside Satan's throne. Collecting it ensures the player retains this powerful tool. The mission offers several rewards for completing the challenge. These rewards include exclusive cosmetics and a character upgrade.

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The Circles of Hell clothing top is one of the cosmetic items. A new tattoo design is also included in the rewards. The permanent health increase is a significant gameplay benefit. These items make the mission a must-play for completionists. The combination of weapon and upgrade provides lasting value.