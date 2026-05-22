Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date

The article discusses the new pricing revealed for Grand Theft Auto 6, priced at €99 which is roughly equal to $115 in U.S. currency. This price jump has raised eyebrows given the anticipation of the game. The article also mentions the release of big-ticket games like Elden Ring and Redfall during the same time.

There's been a lot of fun speculation about how quickly Grand Theft Auto 6 will make it to $1 billion following its release. Well, based on today's revelations, it's not going to take anywhere near as long you might have thought.

It's never been a question of will the game be one of the biggest launches in history, but the cost of it has been up in the air, until now. And it's not great news for anybody's wallets. A new listing from Dutch retailer Gameshop Twente recently had Grand Theft Auto 6 priced at €99, which comes out to roughly $115 in U.S. currency.

Obviously, that's a staggering amount and it immediately raised eyebrows, especially given that fans had already feared that Rockstar and Take-Two could push the price higher than the standard AAA range. For a game as anticipated as GTA 6, a premium price wouldn’t be the biggest surprise in the world, but anything over $100 would be a pretty brutal ask for players who already feel squeezed by modern game pricing, or life in general.

It's also interesting to note that the release date of the game coincides with some big-ticket releases, like Elden Ring and Redfall. Would that have any impact on the sales of GTA 6? We can only wait and see. As always, for advanced gameplay news and walkthroughs, stay tuned to COLLIDER.

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Grand Theft Auto 6 Price GTA 6 Pricing Rockstar Games Publishing Release Date Discussion

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