Grand Theft Auto 6 Preorder Price Speculation Intensifies Ahead of June 25 Announcement

Fans eagerly anticipate the June 25 preorder launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 while debating potential price points. Discussions across Reddit and Twitter/X reveal concerns that the game could set a new high for AAA pricing, with predictions ranging from $69.99 to $99.99 or more for special editions. Physical and digital buyers show differing preorder behaviors as the release date of November 19, 2026 approaches.

Gamers who had been sharing rumors or making predictions that Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing would commence at the start of summer, specifically by the end of June, now find themselves vindicated.

Though it was merely a matter of time, Rockstar's straightforward announcement that Grand Theft Auto 6 preorders would officially go live on June 25 was met with an appropriately enthusiastic response from the fan community. As the days draw closer to when fans can finally secure their preorders and excitement for a potentially imminent Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 3 escalates, some of that initial joy has begun to curdle into dread.

Indeed, June 25 will mark a moment of great celebration for the Grand Theft Auto playerbase, but it will also be the day when fans learn the game's official price tag-a revelation that could sink many spirits. Across social media platforms, fans are now sharing their last predictions about how much Grand Theft Auto 6 will cost before speculation ends and reality sets in.

Given that Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games of all time and its development budget is rumored to be astronomical, many fear its release could set a startling new precedent for game pricing. On Reddit, user r2001uk doubts that the base Standard edition will exceed $90 or $100, yet they wouldn't be surprised if such a price appears in a more expensive bundle: "I suspect there will be a triple-figure version and it'll offer early access.

And people will lap it up.

" Interestingly, a growing consensus suggests that digital buyers are less eager to preorder, since digital stock cannot run out. In contrast, those planning to purchase the physical edition seem more interested in preorders, especially if incentivized with extras like a physical map or a favorable Collector's edition.

Meanwhile, on Twitter/X, user Rino is polling gamers about their price expectations, offering options ranging from $69.99 to $99.99. Here, opinions are profoundly divided. Unless GTA 6's Standard edition lands at $69.99, it seems impossible to satisfy everyone. That said, an asking price of around $100 likely wouldn't dissuade many prospective players, and optional premium editions priced at or above that threshold are expected to become hot commodities for what could truly be a once-in-a-lifetime gaming experience.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, 2026. The game is an upcoming installment in Rockstar Games' wildly successful franchise. Set in a new location after the events of Grand Theft Auto V, players will arrive in a sprawling new city where they can freely explore, undertake various story and side quests, and commandeer any vehicles they desire.

The title is developed by Rockstar Games, published by the same studio, and runs on the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE). It will feature online multiplayer, is optimized for Xbox Series X|S, and supports the Steam Deck. The ESRB rating is pending but expected to be Mature 17+. Platforms include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Genres are Action and Adventure





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