New details emerge regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 pop culture references. Explore hidden nods to Fast & Furious, The Terminator, Dexter, and Collateral in Vice City.

The highly anticipated open-world title Grand Theft Auto 6 is drawing intense scrutiny from players who are meticulously dissecting the game for hidden pop culture references. These discoveries range from cryptid lore to direct visual homages to blockbuster franchises. Such detailed tributes to iconic media are helping establish the game's status as a major cultural event, driving massive anticipation among fans who are eager to explore its latest iteration.

Fast And Furious Nods In Vice City

One of the most prominent automotive references involves a green and blue muscle car linked to the Fast & Furious franchise. This vehicle, originally driven by Brian O'Conner in the movies, is identified as a Mitsubishi Eclipse within the game world. It is located in a garage situated off the coast of Leonida, specifically requiring players to travel to Vespucci Island to find it.

Also read GTA 6 release: What to know as Grand Theft Auto VI becomes pop culture juggernaut

This specific car serves as a tribute to the first film in the high-speed racing series. While players cannot drive with Dom Toretto or his family in this upcoming release, the Eclipse remains a powerful vehicle for use during various missions. Finding the car is not straightforward as it is not attached to any trackable quest markers. Players must explore the area naturally to stumble upon the vehicle and claim it for their collection.

The Terminator Ambush In Chapter 1

A violent sequence during Chapter 1's final mission pays homage to The Terminator. The gameplay triggers during the hospital break mission where the protagonist Lucia must rescue Jason after he sustains injuries. The medical facility suddenly becomes a battlefield as enemies ambush the player, creating a chaotic environment filled with gunfire and explosions.

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The sequence begins with an enemy revealing a shotgun from inside a crate of roses. This specific action mirrors the iconic scene where the T-800 cyborg retrieves a weapon from flowers while pursuing John Connor. The developers have utilized the eerie aesthetic of the original film, where an older Terminator model crushes a rose with a combat boot. In this context, the shooter acts as an antagonist rather than a protector.

Players must eliminate this threat quickly to survive the encounter. The reference connects directly to the lore of Leonida in Grand Theft Auto 6. The visual cues are unmistakable for those familiar with the science fiction classic. This ambush serves as a dramatic escalation in the chapter's narrative structure.

Dexter Morgan Apartment Easter Egg

Exploration in the Washington Island sub-area of Vice City reveals a direct reference to the television series Dexter. Traveling northeast from Penmarch Isle leads players to the edge of the Trinity Apartments. These white apartment buildings stand out distinctly against the surrounding environment of Leonida.

Identifying the specific unit associated with the Bay Harbor Butcher requires attention to detail. When players locate an apartment with all windows shuttered, they have found the residence of the shady character. The exterior of the building suggests a meticulous and private individual, mirroring the personality of the fictional serial killer.

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Although the interior is inaccessible, a ladder on the roof provides a view of the killer's supply area. The space is cluttered with toolboxes, knives, gloves, and white rags. Syringes are also present, reflecting the method the show's protagonist uses to knock out targets before moving them to his lair. A boat visible from a nearby ship mirrors the vehicle used to dispose of bodies in the television series.

Collateral Hitman Taxi Sequence

The game also includes a complex interaction based on the 2004 thriller Collateral. Players offering taxi services may encounter a mysterious stranger who pulls a gun upon entering the vehicle. This character references Tom Cruise's hitman Vincent, who hires a driver for a night of assassinations.

The interaction mimics the movie's plot points closely. The unnamed hitman forces the player to drive to specific locations while instructing them to speed through red lights. This reckless driving is a calculated move to avoid traffic cameras and pin responsibility on the driver. The sociopathic behavior of the character is faithfully recreated in the game.

The sequence concludes in a secluded alleyway where criminals are seen moving drugs and money. The hitman executes the criminals with brutal efficiency, mirroring a key scene from the film. This Easter egg, discovered by the user Testyment, allows players to fight back against the hitman using their own skills. Looting the hideout provides further rewards, though the consequences of sparing the character remain unknown.