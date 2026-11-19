Resolve stuttering and blurriness in Grand Theft Auto 6 on base PlayStation 5 using these specific optimization steps for cache, HDCP, and HDR settings.

Base PlayStation 5 owners playing Grand Theft Auto 6 are experiencing significant frame rate drops that dip below the intended 30 FPS target during intense action sequences. While the PlayStation 5 Pro maintains consistent stability thanks to advanced rendering features, standard console users report stuttering and visual artifacts that disrupt the cinematic immersion Rockstar Games designed for the title. This performance gap has sparked a search for practical workarounds to help standard hardware keep up with the demanding open-world environment.

Reddit user Junttiana recently highlighted a highly effective method for smoothing out unwanted frame dips by combining two specific system adjustments. The proposed solution involves clearing the console system cache to remove corrupted temporary files and disabling High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection. These steps target common causes of rendering lag and can provide a noticeable boost in general stability for players struggling with the base hardware.

Also read Will ‘GTA 6’ Crash PlayStation and Xbox Tonight? Oddsmakers Are Betting On It

To implement the cache clearing process, players must boot their console into Safe Mode by holding the PS button on the controller until they hear a second beep. After connecting the gamepad via USB cable and pressing the button again, users should navigate to the option labeled Clear Cache and Rebuild Database. Selecting Clear System Software Cache allows the console to refresh its temporary data, which often resolves general stuttering issues during gameplay.

Following the cache reset, users must navigate to the HDMI settings within the system menu to toggle off the High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection feature. Turning off this protection removes a layer of digital handshake processing that can sometimes interfere with frame delivery on standard displays. After applying this change, players should restart their PlayStation 5 immediately to ensure the new settings take effect before returning to Leonida.

Advertisement

Visual clarity remains a primary concern for base PS5 owners because the console lacks PlayStation Super Resolution. Digital Foundry analysis confirms that the absence of this Pro-exclusive technology results in heavy blurriness and a softer image compared to the premium model. The standard console renders the game at 1440p using spatial upscaling and heavy temporal anti-aliasing, which compromises sharpness during fast-paced movement and camera pans.

To mitigate the blur effect, players can adjust the Motion Blur Strength slider in the in-game Display settings. Reducing this slider helps reduce choppiness, although setting it to zero may introduce camera jitter during quick turns. For users with OLED displays, keeping motion blur higher can help blend frames for a smoother look, while non-OLED screens generally benefit from lower settings to maintain clarity.

Image softness can also be addressed by recalibrating the HDR output directly through the PlayStation 5 menu. Players should go to Screen and Video, select Adjust Video Output, and run the HDR calibration tool to ensure the brightest and darkest parts of the image are displayed correctly. This step helps maximize the visual fidelity available on the base hardware without requiring additional graphical processing power.

Finally, users should verify that their television is set to Game Mode to reduce input lag and minimize heavy video processing. Many modern TVs apply additional image enhancements by default that can degrade picture quality and increase latency. Enabling Game Mode ensures the console communicates directly with the display, providing the most responsive and accurate representation of the game graphics.