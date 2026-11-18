Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 achieves a 99 Metacritic score on PS5, tying the all-time record held by The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time after 100 reviews.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has officially secured a perfect score of 99 on Metacritic, matching the historic benchmark previously held exclusively by Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This monumental achievement ties the record for the highest aggregate review score in the platform's history. Rockstar Games reached this peak after aggregating more than one hundred reviews from global critics.

Nintendo's own remake of its classic title fell three points short earlier this month with a score of 96. That 96 was good enough to make it the best-reviewed game of 2026 for a brief period. Link got to enjoy that distinction for about two weeks before the Vice City update took the top spot entirely.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Achieves 99 Metacritic Score and 10/10 Review

Metacritic placed Rockstar's game first on the all-time best games list despite the shared score. The algorithm likely favored the higher volume of reviews available for the newer release. Critics finally began discussing the game on Wednesday morning, thirteen years after the original characters Michael, Franklin, and Trevor first arrived in Los Santos.

The collective assessment of these reviewers moved the game into the top tier of interactive entertainment. It took the input of over one hundred critics to reach this final aggregate score. The score remains dynamic and can still shift as additional reviews are processed. Analysts believe it is unlikely to drop significantly from this current peak.

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The critical reception highlights a shift in industry standards for open-world narratives. The Guardian's Keza MacDonald described the emotional intensity of the experience. She noted getting up and pacing in front of her TV because she was worried about the protagonists. This reaction is a long way to come with a couple whose first shared interest is another person's car.

Previous Rockstar titles set a very high bar for this level of acclaim. Grand Theft Auto 4 earned a 98 for Niko Bellic's journey through Liberty City. Both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 sit at a 97. The jump to a 99 represents a historic escalation from these previous critical darlings.

This milestone underscores the enduring influence of both Rockstar Games and Nintendo. While Ocarina of Time held the record for years, the entry of Grand Theft Auto 6 demonstrates that modern titles can achieve equivalent critical acclaim. The PS5 version's performance highlights the technical and narrative capabilities of current-generation consoles.

The immediate future for Rockstar Games involves maintaining the momentum generated by this perfect score. With the game already topping the charts, the focus shifts to long-term player engagement. The success of Grand Theft Auto 6 solidifies its place alongside other legendary titles that have defined entire eras of gaming.

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Fans of the series and newcomers alike are now comparing the experience to the benchmarks set by past masterpieces. The debate over the greatest game of all time remains active and highly engaged. The gaming community continues to witness the evolution of interactive entertainment standards through this release.