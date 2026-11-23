Learn how to start and finish The Final Flush mission in GTA 6. This guide covers the QR code trigger, Dr. Merle's conspiracy, and the stamina boost reward.

The upcoming open-world title from Rockstar Games features a variety of unique side activities scattered across the fictional state of Leonida. Among these is a distinct Strangers and Freaks mission titled The Final Flush. This particular quest offers players a straightforward objective compared to other multi-part storylines, but it requires specific steps to initiate. The mission involves interacting with a conspiracy theorist and navigating the city’s hidden sewage infrastructure.

Triggering The Final Flush Mission Steps

The primary hurdle for players is locating the initial trigger for this quest. Unlike many other activities that appear automatically, this one requires finding a specific flyer posted on walls or poster boards throughout the game world. Players should look for these flyers near various bathrooms scattered across Leonida. One reliable location to find a flyer is on the wall of a bathroom near the Paradise Garage in Mariana County.

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Once the flyer is located, players must use their in-game phone, the WAiNK IT app, to scan the QR code printed on it. This action triggers a text message that players need to read. To proceed, the player must reply with the word TRUTH. This response provides a secret code and marks a location on the map for a meeting with the quest’s main non-player character, Dr. Merle.

Meeting Dr. Merle and The Sewage Theory

The meeting point for this quest is Frank’s Waffles in Tequesta. Upon arriving, Dr. Merle explains his unusual theories regarding the city’s waste treatment systems. Believing there is a deeper mystery at play, he decides to swallow a tracker and enters a bathroom to send it through the pipes. Players are then instructed to follow his directions to locate the facility where the waste is processed.

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The route involves heading south, then east, and jumping onto the highway. Players must park under a bridge near the waste treatment plant to begin the infiltration. The facility must be entered discreetly to avoid detection. Once inside, a hidden stairwell can be accessed by turning all the lights on the controls in the catwalk green and hitting the main switch. This allows access to the lower levels where the quest’s climax occurs.

Outcomes of Entering The Chamber

At the lower level, Dr. Merle enters a mysterious chamber he believes is essential. Players have the option to flush him down or let him drown. After this action, a voice over the loudspeaker warns that the area is dangerous due to toxic waste. Players can then choose to enter the chamber themselves or leave. If they enter, the chamber fills up and automatically flushes them down. This action is recorded as a crime, displaying a Crime Committed indicator.

After a fade to black, the player reappears at their home. The reward for this sequence is a permanent Stamina boost for the character used. There are no adverse side effects, and the method of transport back to safety is not explicitly explained. The fate of Dr. Merle remains unknown, though it is implied he survives similarly to the player.

Alternatives And Gameplay Recommendations

Choosing not to enter the chamber leads to a different set of consequences. If players heed the toxicity warnings and flee, they are still reported for trespassing. Police units will swarm the facility, leading to a potential chase. Players can escape through the same entry point or other exits in the building, but no unique rewards are granted for bailing. Given the permanent Stamina boost and the avoidance of a police encounter, entering the chamber is the recommended choice for players seeking gameplay benefits.