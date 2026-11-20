Rockstar Games introduces a complex Heat and Wanted system in Grand Theft Auto 6, featuring six-star max wanted levels and immersive police AI behaviors in Leonida.

Rockstar Games has implemented significant updates to the wanted and evasion mechanics in its upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto 6, drawing direct inspiration from previous installments in the franchise. The studio has restored the maximum wanted level to six stars, a feature last seen in 2008's Grand Theft Auto IV, after it was reduced to five stars in 2013's Grand Theft Auto V. This return to a higher difficulty ceiling signals a more intense law enforcement response for players controlling protagonists Jason and Lucia as they navigate the fictional state of Leonida.

Heat System vs Wanted Stars

The new architecture separates the severity of criminal activity from the active pursuit phase, creating a two-tiered detection model. The Wanted system now dictates the overall intensity of the police response based on the gravity of the offense committed. In contrast, the newly introduced Heat system determines whether law enforcement officers are actively scanning the immediate area for specific identifying traits of the suspects.

Also read Grand Theft Auto 6 Engine Evolution: Rockstar's RAGE Technology Explained

These two systems are closely linked but function independently to provide a granular experience. When the Wanted stars appear in red, it indicates that police units in the vicinity are aware of a crime but do not yet have visual confirmation of the suspects. During this phase, officers are actively looking for individuals who match the description provided by witnesses, cameras, or other evidence gathered at the scene.

Specific Identification Icons

Police reliance on visual data is now supported by a set of six unique icons that appear on the user interface to inform players exactly what authorities are tracking. A hanger icon indicates that officers have noted the suspect's clothing and require a wardrobe change. A single silhouette warns that facial features have been logged, necessitating a disguise such as a haircut or mask.

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The double silhouette icon signals that both Jason and Lucia must separate and lay low independently to confuse the search algorithm. A handgun icon appears when law enforcement has witnessed the use of a weapon, requiring the player to holster the firearm immediately. If a car icon is displayed, police are tracking the specific vehicle currently in use.

Additionally, a building icon appears if security cameras were not destroyed or if a witness escaped the scene, allowing authorities to pinpoint the suspect's identity. A final icon represents the need to locate and exit the designated red circle, known as the Heat zone, on the in-game map to allow the police focus to dissipate completely.

Immersive Police Behavior

Law enforcement in Grand Theft Auto 6 operates using realistic logistical parameters rather than arbitrary game logic. Officers are dispatched from their actual station locations on the map and arrive at the scene of the crime after a realistic travel time. This eliminates the previous issue where police simply spawned near the player regardless of distance.

The artificial intelligence also utilizes line-of-sight tracking to determine search paths. If an officer witnesses a suspect climbing a ladder, they will actively follow that vertical route. The AI must then physically search the area until the suspect re-enters their line of sight, filling a blue meter above the officer's head to restore full tracking capabilities.

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Police communication adds another layer of realism, with officers broadcasting details about gunshots fired, confirmed casualties, and last known locations. This information is relayed to emergency services, potentially triggering the dispatch of ambulances to treat or retrieve non-player characters injured during the chaos.

Evidence and Consequences

Successful evasion now requires meticulous attention to environmental details and evidence management. Players must actively destroy security cameras and neutralize witnesses to prevent law enforcement from acquiring a clear description of Jason or Lucia. Failure to manage these elements results in a persistent Heat level that demands specific countermeasures.

White wanted stars will eventually flash grey and then turn red if the player evades capture for an extended period, indicating a high Heat status. Resolving this state requires players to systematically address each icon displayed on their interface, from changing outfits to swapping vehicles at a Pay 'n' Spray facility, or engaging in direct combat to eliminate the threat.