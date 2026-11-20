Master the new Grand Theft Auto 6 heat system. Learn how stars, heat icons, and police tracking work to escape Vice City law enforcement effectively.

Rockstar Games has introduced a sophisticated new heat system in Grand Theft Auto 6 that fundamentally alters how players interact with law enforcement in Vice City. Unlike earlier entries in the series where hiding was sufficient, the latest title requires players to manage multiple layers of police detection, including visual identification, clothing changes, and social connections. Understanding these mechanics is essential for surviving high-level crimes without being tracked down indefinitely.

Understanding Police Detection and Stars

Police in Grand Theft Auto 6 utilize a dynamic star system to indicate the intensity of their pursuit, ranging from one to six stars. To trigger a wanted level, players must either commit severe crimes in high-security zones, such as stealing a plane from an airport, or have bystanders witness and report their actions. Even minor offenses in populated areas can result in immediate police response if witnessed, while crimes in isolated locations might go unnoticed.

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During a chase, the mini-map displays a dark red circle indicating the active search area. Players must exit this zone and remain hidden until the circle disappears, breaking the line of sight. The color of the stars on the heads-up display provides tactical information; when stars turn white, players should move until they return to red, then stay concealed until they outline in red or vanish completely. Listening to the police scanner for confirmation of lost contact is also a critical step in evading capture.

Tactical Evasion and Vehicle Handling

Driving remains the most effective method for escaping police in the early stages of a pursuit. Utilizing a fast and maneuverable vehicle allows players to outrun officers by maintaining a straight path. However, prolonged straight driving may trigger tactical responses from law enforcement, such as setting up roadblocks or barricades to trap the suspect.

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To avoid being cornered, players should frequently change direction by weaving through side streets. This unpredictability confuses pursuers who rely on predictive algorithms. Engaging in direct combat is generally discouraged, as law enforcement units are consistently outnumbered and outgunned by police forces, including SWAT teams and helicopters at higher wanted levels. Each additional crime committed during a chase escalates the response, making evasion increasingly difficult.

Decoding Heat Icons and Investigation Trails

The most significant change in Grand Theft Auto 6 is the introduction of Heat Icons, which appear below the star rating and track specific details about the player. Even after escaping the initial search area, police continue to investigate the crime scene, and players risk being identified again if they reappear in the vicinity. These icons represent factors such as physical appearance, clothing, and associates that law enforcement can use to recognize the suspect.

To clear heat, players must modify the attributes represented by these icons. Changing clothes, altering physical appearance through medical treatment or cosmetics, and distancing oneself from known associates can reset police recognition. If players are caught again while these details remain unchanged, the heat icons will reset, confirming that police have updated their records. Staying hidden until all indicators clear is vital to avoiding renewed pursuit.

Managing Consequences in Vice City

Areas under active investigation see an increased police presence, making any further criminal activity likely to trigger an immediate chase with an escalated wanted level. Players are advised to lay low in unaffected regions until the investigation concludes. This mechanic adds a layer of strategic planning, requiring players to choose their crime locations carefully based on population density and police visibility.

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For players aiming to maximize their experience in Vice City, mastering the heat system is as important as completing main missions. Guides are available to help players navigate other aspects of the game, such as building relationships with key characters like Lucia, finding collectibles, and discovering side missions. Success in Grand Theft Auto 6 depends on balancing bold criminal actions with smart evasion tactics to maintain freedom in the city.