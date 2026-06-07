Grand Theft Auto 6 Dominates Video Game Releases in November

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to be one of the biggest video game releases of all time, with a new location and immersive single-player campaign. In contrast, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is expected to have a back-to-basics approach, but its multiplayer experience may be a differentiator. The release of Marvel's Wolverine in September has allowed it to stay out of the spotlight, while Fable's delay to 2027 has given it some breathing room.

At the time of this writing, Grand Theft Auto 6 is uncontested as one of the biggest video game releases of all time in its cozy November window.

Marvel's Wolverine is certainly highly anticipated, especially after having more gameplay shared during the PlayStation State of Play, and yet Marvel's Wolverine being released in September allows it to stay at arm's length and not risk landing in Grand Theft Auto 6's blast zone. It's halfway through the year, but there is a low likelihood that any big November or December release dates are announced, especially with Fable being delayed to 2027 to give itself some breathing room from GTA 6 and whatever else decides to launch in the back half of 2026.

Of course, there is already one AAA titan that was revealed not too long ago that many devoted franchise fans will be excited about, launching this October, no less. However, it looks like nobody is expecting it to compete with GTA 6 or emerge from its looming shadow.

Indeed, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's October 23 release date is tremendously exciting for Call of Duty fans, particularly in terms of how the game seems to be embracing a back-to-basics approach. The fact that it releases within weeks of Grand Theft Auto 6 is an interesting statement, then, to say the least, yet Grand Theft Auto 6 fans on Twitter/X are unbothered.

User Madhav Agarwal compares Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and Grand Theft Auto 6's launches to opening a food truck next to the super bowl, while user MAJ8R shares a SpongeBob SquarePants meme to express that they believe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be dead and buried once GTA 6 arrives. As many fans argue, Call of Duty games release annually, for better or worse, and are an inevitability.

Rather, we haven't had a new Grand Theft Auto game in almost 13 years, and that gives GTA 6 a striking novelty-a once-in-a-few-generations kind of industry occasion, if you will. Of course, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's multiplayer will grant it an experience that players may not have with Grand Theft Auto 6, assuming that GTA 6 will not launch with a Grand Theft Auto Online companion component.

This wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility, either, with GTA 6 startlingly not being available on PC at launch, and perhaps GTA 6's own Grand Theft Auto Online companion may wish to wait for the PC port. Grand Theft Auto 6's single-player campaign is sure to be immense.

Seeing how intimately and painstakingly fans have combed through the sparse assets and trailers we've received so far, it wouldn't be surprising at all to witness gamers spending years investigating every nook and cranny of Grand Theft Auto 6 for Easter eggs and other hidden content after they've rolled credits on the story. Grand Theft Auto 6 is an installment in Rockstar Games' wildly successful franchise.

Set in a new location after the events of Grand Theft Auto V, VI will see players arrive in a new sprawling city where they can explore the world they want while completing various story and side quests while taking whatever vehicles players desire. Prequel(s) Grand Theft Auto 5 Franchise Grand Theft Auto Steam Deck Compatibility yes Xbox Series X|S Release Date November 19, 2026 PS5 Release Date November 19, 2026 Platform(s) PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S Genre(s) Action, Adventure X|S Optimized yes Powered b





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Grand Theft Auto 6 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Marvel's Wolverine Fable Rockstar Games

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Grand Theft Auto V Continues to Thrive Ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI ReleaseRockstar continues to support Grand Theft Auto V with regular events and updates, offering players a chance to earn rewards and have fun in the game's final days before the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Read more »

Devolver Digital Takes Aim at Grand Theft Auto VI with Bizarre TeaseIn a bold move, Devolver Digital has announced plans to release a game on the same day as Grand Theft Auto VI, sparking a wave of excitement and speculation among gamers. The publisher, known for its quirky ad campaigns and indie game releases, has been touting its willingness to take on the big guns in the gaming industry. But what game will they release, and is this just a clever marketing stunt or a genuine challenge to the gaming giant?

Read more »

Grand Theft Auto VI Storage Estimates: What to ExpectAs the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI draws near, fans are eager to know how much storage space the game will require. Recent insider claims suggest that GTA VI will be around 200GB, but this has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive. We take a closer look at the storage estimates and what it means for gamers.

Read more »

Grand Theft Auto VI is warping the video game release calendarThe months ahead of GTA’s November launch are becoming increasingly crowded.

Read more »