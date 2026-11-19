Learn how to unlock and use cheat codes in Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games requires players to complete 91 story missions and specific challenges to activate cheats.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 introduces a significant shift in how players access cheating mechanics within the open-world environment of Leonida. Unlike previous entries in the franchise, the ability to input cheat codes is no longer available from the start. Players must first complete all 91 main story missions to unlock the menu where these codes can be viewed and activated. This change ensures that the core narrative experience is prioritized before allowing players to alter gameplay parameters.

Mission Requirements for Cheat Access

Completing the 91 main story missions is the mandatory first step to enable cheat functionality. While this milestone unlocks the interface to view and enter codes, it does not automatically activate every single trick available in the game. Each specific cheat code requires the player to fulfill a unique, additional challenge. This system means that players cannot simply view a list and start using powers immediately; they must actively engage with specific game objectives to trigger individual code unlocks.

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This new mechanic differs from earlier generations of the series, where many codes were accessible immediately upon starting a new save file. The developers have designed this progression system to reward dedicated playthroughs. It ensures that players who rush through the story to access cheats are still required to demonstrate proficiency in various aspects of the game through these specific challenges.

Unlocking Specific Cheats and Challenges

Several well-known cheats from prior games have retained their classic nature but now carry specific unlock conditions. For instance, raising the wanted level by two stars requires the player to lose a three-star wanted level 50 times. This challenge tests the player's ability to evade law enforcement repeatedly. Another accessible code grants easy access to body armor, which is unlocked by completing 100 workouts at gyms throughout the map.

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Some codes introduce entirely new elements that may feel less familiar to veterans of the series. The Interstate Ambulance code is activated by discovering this specific vehicle through the progress menu. Similarly, the Inflatable Flamingo cheat is unlocked by destroying 50 cocaine flamingos scattered across the game world. These objectives encourage exploration and engagement with niche game mechanics that might otherwise be overlooked during a standard playthrough.

Progress made in one save file carries over to others regarding cheat unlocks. Players do not need to repeat challenges to use a code on a new playthrough. Once a specific cheat is unlocked, it remains available across all subsequent games on the same account. This feature reduces frustration for players who wish to experiment with different scenarios without re-grinding for basic unlocks.

Restrictions on Saving and Gameplay

A critical restriction in Grand Theft Auto 6 is that players cannot save their game while any cheat is active. This rule prevents players from exploiting powerful advantages to bypass difficult sections and then saving their progress. If a player enables a cheat, they must continue playing without the ability to return to a safe point. This limitation maintains the integrity of the gameplay loop and prevents abuse of the system for unfair advantages in long-term campaigns.

Accessing these codes involves pressing a specific key combination followed by inputting the command. PC Gamer has noted that the option to enter cheats must be unlocked through the mission requirements before any code can be typed. Simply knowing the cheat command is insufficient; the game will reject input if the prerequisite challenges have not been completed. This ensures that only players who have invested the necessary time can access these modifications.

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While some cheats are known, many remain hidden as players explore the depth of Leonida. The full list of available tricks is expected to be revealed gradually as more communities delve into the game. Rockstar Games has designed this staggered reveal to keep the experience fresh and encourage continued exploration of the game world. Players are advised to focus on completing story missions and challenging themselves with unique objectives to unlock the full range of available cheats.