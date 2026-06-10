Grand Jury Transcripts Reveal Prosecutorial Misconduct in 'Broadview Six' Case Amid Trump Deportation Blitz

Grand jury transcripts disclose how prosecutors persistently pursued indictments against Democratic activists and officials in the 'Broadview Six' case, despite initial refusal, amid controversy over a federal deportation operation.

In the days following a marked escalation in the Trump administration's " Operation Midway Blitz " mass deportation campaign in early October - including the shooting of a U.S. citizen by a federal immigration agent and the National Guard's deployment to Chicago - a panel of grand jurors gathered once again behind closed doors in the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

That particular group was nearing the end of its 18-month grand jury service, which began in June 2024, and had so far spent hundreds of hours hearing evidence brought by various federal prosecutors and signing off on indictments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Mecklenburg, a near two-decade veteran of the Department of Justice, had appeared in front of that grand jury enough times to develop a sort of bond with the group.

That bond, she told the grand jurors on Oct. 9, 2025, led her to ask her superiors if she could wait to present "a very interesting case" to them.

"I said I want to go in front of the Thursday grand jury because I know you and I trust you, and you know me and you trust me, and I would never ask you to charge somebody if I didn't think there was probable cause," Mecklenburg told the grand jury. "And you know you've asked me before, 'Well, what about this person? ' And I said, 'I don't charge people unless I'm absolutely sure.

'" With that, Mecklenburg introduced the case against a group of Democratic activists, local elected officials and candidates that would come to be known as the "Broadview Six. " But the afternoon did not go smoothly, as laid out in grand jury transcripts released Tuesday in an extremely rare move as part of an inquiry into how the now-imploded case came to be in the first place.

Mecklenburg and her partner, newly minted Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Skiba, played video footage for the grand jury from a protest two weeks prior outside of a federal immigration facility in Chicago's near-west suburb of Broadview. During the demonstration on the morning of Sept. 26, 2025, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle advanced toward the ICE facility, driving slowly through the crowd, which responded by closing in on the SUV and banging on its sides.

The encounter left the vehicle with broken windshield wipers and the word "PIG" scratched into its side, the grand jury was told. But during that first session, grand jurors declined to indict the six protesters at the end of their session, handing up a rare "no bill" indicating members of the grand jury did not believe prosecutors presented enough evidence to establish probable cause for a crime.

Nevertheless, Mecklenburg and Skiba appeared in front of the grand jury again the next Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. She began the afternoon session telling grand jurors that she "did not do my job" the previous week and didn't explain the law "well enough" to secure an indictment. Not long into the presentation, however, one grand juror made clear their feelings on having to hear the same case again.

"I heard this case like last week and I thought it was a crock of s- then and I still think it is," the grand juror said. Prior to that exchange, transcripts show another grand juror asked the prosecutors if they had "unlimited tries" to bring the case for indictment by the grand jury. Mecklenburg portrayed confidence that they were "going to be just fine," and Skiba joked that, "I think the saying is the second time is the charm.

" But it would, in fact, take three tries before the grand jury ultimately indicted the group on Oct. 23. U.S. District Judge April Perry OK'd the release of the grand jury transcripts nearly three weeks after the case fell apart in dramatic fashion in her courtroom just days before it was set to go to trial.

Lawyers for the protesters had been pushing to see the transcripts for months, but their calls got louder in March after prosecutors suddenly dropped all charges against two of the six defendants in the face of pressure to clarify the indictment. Then in late April, on the same day Perry called a hearing to ask prosecutors for the unredacted transcripts, prosecutors made another surprise announcement: They'd decided to drop the felony conspiracy charge.

While defense attorneys framed it as a win for their clients, they also suggested the feds' move was a strategic way to avoid having to hand over unredacted grand jury transcripts. In late May, defense attorneys made a final plea for Perry to review the grand jury transcripts. And after she did, the consequences came swiftly.

After a closed-door hearing in which the judge rebuked prosecutors for both apparent misconduct in front of the grand jury and for having previously obscured parts of the transcripts that would have revealed the misconduct earlier, she canceled the tria





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