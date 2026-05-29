Grand jury indicts man accused in deadly shooting at Akron’s Noisy Oyster Pub

A Summit County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of a deadly shooting inside the Noisy Oyster Pub earlier this month.

AKRON , Ohio - A Summit County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of a deadly shooting inside the Noisy Oyster Pub earlier this month.

Larnell Nealy Jr., 28, was indicted on the charges of murder, tampering with evidence, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, and two counts of felonious assault. Akron police said Nealy Jr. shot Eric Schaffer, 31, of Cuyahoga Falls, multiple times in the chest around 8:15 p.m. on May 4. A second person, a 35-year-old man, was shot in both legs. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nealy Jr. allegedly fled the scene on foot after the shooting and officers began an “extensive search” using drones and a K9. At 11:21 p.m. that same evening, Nealy arrived at the Summit County Jail and attempted to turn himself in, said police.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families as they navigate this tragedy. What began as an argument escalated into senseless violence, and that is not acceptable in our community. I want to commend our officers and partner agencies for their efforts and quick response. We will continue to work towards preventing gun violence from impacting our community and holding people accountable for their actions,” said Akron Police Chief Brian Harding in a prior statement. Cleveland Police, SWAT responding to barricaded domestic violence suspect





cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shooting Noisy Oyster Pub AKRON POLICE DEPARTMENT Larnell Nealy Jr. Summit County Medical Examiner Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls Ohio Akron Akron Ohio Akron Pub Shooting Akron Pub Eric Schaffer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USDA issues disaster declaration, offers loans to oyster farmers after millions in winter lossesThe combination of sustained cold, heavy snowfall, and thick ice made it nearly impossible for farmers to access their growing areas, halting routine harvesting and day-to-day operations.

Read more »

Dry Dock Pub sets sail in Wash ParkThe award-winning brewery has taken over the former Pub on Pearl space

Read more »

Judge reprimanded for noisy sex in chambers revealed as Obama appointee who sentenced Todd ChrisleyA married judge who allegedly had sex with a prominent cop in her courthouse has been named as a Barack Obama appointee who sentenced reality star and convicted fraudster Todd Chrisley.

Read more »

Cruisin' Grand returns to Escondido's Grand Avenue for its 26th season this summerMustangs, Porsches and Chevys will line Escondido's Grand Avenue when Cruisin' Grand returns for its 26th season, kicking off June 5 and running every Friday through September 25.

Read more »