Grand jury indicts 2 suspects charged in murder of Shaker Heights High School student

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Shaker Heights High School student.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Shaker Heights High School student. Jonathan Thornton, 19, and Khalil Woods Jr., 18, were each indicted on the charges of: Aggravated murder Murder Felonious assault Jaiden Tunson, of Shaker Heights, was found shot to death in the area of E. 130th Street and Buckeye Road in Cleveland on Oct. 26.

Tunson’s family said Jaiden had a beautiful spirit and was very cheerful.

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“He had a loving heart. He had a loving heart and he had a loving spirit all of his life from from a little boy, little toddler to the time that he left us,” said Jaiden’s cousin, Rhonda Crowder. On Oct. 31, Woods Jr., of East Cleveland, was taken into custody in University Heights after a traffic stop on the car he was a passenger in.

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EN ESPAÑOL: Forense identifica a estudiante de Shaker Heights High School que murió tras recibir un disparo Thornton, of Shaker Heights, turned himself in to the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit on Nov. 2. Both Woods and Thornton are being held on a $1.5 million bond and are scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common pleas on Nov. 30. Cleveland police have not released information about a possible motive for the murder.

Woods Jr. was arrested earlier this year for an aggravated robbery at a high school baseball game. In July, Woods pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated theft and carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Carl Mazzone sentenced Woods to 12 months of community control on each count, no prison time.