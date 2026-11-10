US
Advertisement
Shaker Heights Student Killed

Grand jury indicts 2 suspects charged in murder of Shaker Heights High School student

cleveland19news#70 in United States
Grand jury indicts 2 suspects charged in murder of Shaker Heights High School student
Jaiden Tunson · S Moreland Blvd · STUDENT SHOT AND KILLED
Advertisement

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Shaker Heights High School student.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Shaker Heights High School student. Jonathan Thornton, 19, and Khalil Woods Jr., 18, were each indicted on the charges of: Aggravated murder Murder Felonious assault Jaiden Tunson, of Shaker Heights, was found shot to death in the area of E. 130th Street and Buckeye Road in Cleveland on Oct. 26.

Tunson’s family said Jaiden had a beautiful spirit and was very cheerful.

Also readFireworks, whistles, pots and pans: How neighbors came together to push ICE out of Boyle Heights

“He had a loving heart. He had a loving heart and he had a loving spirit all of his life from from a little boy, little toddler to the time that he left us,” said Jaiden’s cousin, Rhonda Crowder. On Oct. 31, Woods Jr., of East Cleveland, was taken into custody in University Heights after a traffic stop on the car he was a passenger in.

Advertisement

EN ESPAÑOL: Forense identifica a estudiante de Shaker Heights High School que murió tras recibir un disparo Thornton, of Shaker Heights, turned himself in to the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit on Nov. 2. Both Woods and Thornton are being held on a $1.5 million bond and are scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common pleas on Nov. 30. Cleveland police have not released information about a possible motive for the murder.

Woods Jr. was arrested earlier this year for an aggravated robbery at a high school baseball game. In July, Woods pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated theft and carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Carl Mazzone sentenced Woods to 12 months of community control on each count, no prison time.

cleveland19news#70 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Jaiden Tunson S Moreland Blvd STUDENT SHOT AND KILLED 17-Year-Old Shaker High School Student Shaker Heights High School Khalil Woods Jr Aggravated Murder Second Suspect Wanted In Connection With High Scho Jonathan Thornton

More on Shaker Heights Student Killed

See all

Boyle Heights Residents Clash with ICE Outside Adventist White Memorial Hospital

Residents and clergy confront federal agents at Adventist White Memorial in Boyle Heights on Nov 7 2026. Standoff involves detentions and pepper spray.

LAist

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextBoyle Heights Residents Clash with ICE Outside Adventist White Memorial Hospital