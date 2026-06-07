Grand Jury Finds Grossmont School Board's Cancellation of Mental Health Contract Misguided and Harmful

A county civil grand jury report concludes that the Grossmont Union High School District's decision to end a contract with San Diego Youth Services over its LGBTQ+ support was based on misrepresented facts, violated board policies, and harmed students by disrupting mental health care. The panel recommends reinstating the partnership and aligning board actions with district plans and state law.

Three years after the Grossmont Union High School District ended its partnership with a mental health services provider over the organization's support of LGBTQ+ youth, a new report from a county civil grand jury has found that the decision was contrary to district plans and harmful to students.

The 41-page report states that the school board canceled the contract based on a misrepresentation of the facts, failed to act in students' best interest, disparaged the school community, and took actions that should have been handled by district staff. It recommends the district collaborate anew with San Diego Youth Services, the organization whose contract was not renewed, and that the board comply with its own policies, ensure continuity of services, and align decisions with both its own plan and state law.

Grossmont is reviewing the report and will issue an official response within 90 days, as required by law, according to district spokesperson Collin McGlashen. He characterized the report as a difference of opinion about the board's actions rather than findings of policy violations, arguing that disagreement is not evidence of violations. The decision not to renew the contract with San Diego Youth Services left students without mental health services for four months, according to the report.

Meridith Coady, chair of the civil grand jury's education committee and author of the report, said she became interested after seeing student advocacy and reading reporting on the district's governance. She noted the passion of students speaking about the importance of San Diego Youth Services. The report found that the board rejected renewal after a public comment by someone without mental health training who made claims easily disproven with minimal fact-finding.

While not named, the individual appears to be Anthony Carnevale, a trustee for Cajon Valley Union School District, who objected to a separate San Diego Youth Services program for LGBTQ+ youth called Our Safe Place, which was not part of Grossmont's contract. Carnevale said he shared materials he found objectionable with the grand jury and called the report a partisan hit piece, arguing it treats elected trustees like subordinates to unelected bureaucrats and is an attempt by activists to supplant voter will.

The grand jury also found that even on campuses where contracts remained, the provider faced stigma and uncooperation. The report examined the phrase "East County values" used by trustees, noting it was a flashpoint but undefined at the time. It cited later text messages from trustee Gary Woods that defined values as respect, responsibility, resilience, and rigor and included "Let's end DEI.

" The report concluded that both San Diego Youth Services and another district contractor followed the law and maintained policies to ensure services for all students, regardless of characteristics, and that the trustee's goal of ending diversity, equity, and inclusion was not shared by the providers. A statement from the district expressed concern about disruption in care for students who relied on those services and trusted relationships with the mental health team





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Grossmont Union High School District San Diego Youth Services Mental Health Services LGBTQ+ Youth Civil Grand Jury School Board Contract Cancellation East County Values DEI Student Welfare

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