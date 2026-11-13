Grand jury declines to indict 3 APD detectives in deadly South Austin shooting

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Austin police released body camera footage Tuesday showing three detectives fatally shooting a burglary suspect at a South Austin business last week. According to the Travis County District Attorney's Office, the grand jury completed its review on Thursday, Nov. 5, of the Aug. 28, 2025, shooting involving APD Detectives Craig Pruitt, Ricardo Cardona and Marcus Gonzalez.

The shooting occurred at 1807 W. Slaughter Lane during an undercover operation to arrest 33-year-old Raymond Lee Howard, who was wanted in connection with multiple burglaries and home invasions in South Austin and Buda. Detectives were attempting to purchase stolen goods from Howard when they moved in to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. According to prosecutors, Howard refused repeated commands to get on the ground and instead pulled a handgun from a crossbody bag.

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A bystander, identified as Fernando Martinez, intervened and attempted to physically restrain Howard. Police previously released body camera footage showing Martinez tackling Howard as detectives ordered him to the ground. According to the district attorney's office, Howard fired one round while struggling with Martinez before the three detectives opened fire. Martinez was also shot in the shoulder and hospitalized overnight with non-life-threatening injuries.

During a September 2025 news conference, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis praised Martinez for intervening.

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"Mr. Martinez, your actions were very heroic that day. I struggle to think of an officer being hit, or you being more seriously injured during that, but you did a fantastic job," Davis said. Martinez also spoke publicly following the shooting, expressing gratitude for the support he received.

"Everyone involved in this incident, as mentioned earlier, acted swiftly, and that allowed me to get home safely," Martinez said. The grand jury declined to return indictments against Pruitt, Cardona and Gonzalez in connection with the shootings of both Howard and Martinez.

"The Travis County District Attorney's office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously," District Attorney José Garza said. "In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Detectives Pruitt, Cardona, and Gonzalez's conduct was not unlawful," Garza added.

APD previously said the shooting was subject to separate criminal and administrative investigations, including an internal affairs review with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight. Dripping Springs resident wins $2.5 million on scratch-off ticket purchased in AustinMobile groomer, dog found dead in van on Far Northwest SideThe outage affected a range of Microsoft 365 services connected to Exchange Online and email, the company said.3