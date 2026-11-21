Visitors can once again book overnight stays along the Grand Canyon's South Rim, though staff urge guests to conserve water as crews continue restoring flood-damaged trails.

from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/BensonAfter flash floods in August damaged the Transcanyon Waterline, Grand Canyon South Rim lodges and visitor services are welcoming overnight visitors back.

South Rim lodges and visitor services at the Grand Canyon have reopened to overnight guests following months of water restrictions. Overnight lodging closed after deadly August flash floods caused extensive damage to the Transcanyon Waterline, which serves as the South Rim's main water source. Stage three water restrictions remain in effect and some park and canyon trails stay closed for restoration, so officials advise checking the national park website before visiting.

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A grand reopening at the Grand Canyon is happening just in time for the holidays. After months of water restrictions, South Rim lodges and visitor services are getting ready to welcome overnight guests back starting today. Those who work along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon say there is a tangible excitement in the air, noting they can feel how excited the guests are to be back and be able to stay overnight once more.

Visitors to the South Rim are able to check in once again to lodges like El Tovar Hotel. Visitor services are also expanded, with more dining options for those visiting overnight or for the day. The South Rim’s overnight lodging was closed after deadly flash floods in August led to extensive damage along the Transcanyon Waterline, the main source of water on the South Rim.

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The area is now under stage three water restrictions, and staff say they advise people to be water-conscious during their visits, being sure to conserve whenever possible. Grand Canyon National Park officials announced plans to begin restoring water to the South Rim on Nov. 16 after devastating August flash floods destroyed critical infrastructure.

"To stay in a national park is by far one of the greatest experiences that you can have. Look at the view that you have — I mean you can’t beat this, you can’t find this anywhere but national parks and we need to take care of it," a guest said. Another guest added, "The national parks and state parks, too, are a gem, and we’ve been to many, many.

This is one of many beautiful ones and people should get out and come and support them and support them in every way, both by coming and donating when you can, so yes, come!

" And while the lodging along the South Rim is now once again open to guests overnight, there are still some trails within the national park and down within the canyon that are still closed off as crews work to restore areas damaged by the flash floods, so it is best to check out the national park website before planning a trip. Information in this report was gathered from those who work along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, South Rim staff, and Grand Canyon guests.