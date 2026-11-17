From a plane crash in the Grand Canyon to a nationwide emergency alert test scheduled for tomorrow, here's a look at your top stories and videos.

from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chinle Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Black Mesa Area, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264From a plane crash in the Grand Canyon to a nationwide emergency alert test scheduled for tomorrow, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, November 16, 2026.

A cold front will bring scattered showers, potential flash floods, 40 to 50 mph gusts and possibly snow in parts of the state on Tuesday. No survivors found in downed aircraft at Grand Canyon: NPS The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of a deadly plane crash at the Grand Canyon over the weekend. FEMA conducting nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System Tuesday - What you need to know