After nearly three months of closures due to water restrictions, historic hotels including El Tovar and Bright Angel Lodge are expected to welcome overnight guests starting Nov. 20.

With the reopening, visitors will once again be able to experience in-park stays during Thanksgiving and the December holiday seasons.

“There are few places as iconic and awe-inspiring as the Grand Canyon, and we’re excited to once again welcome overnight guests to experience the South Rim this holiday season,” Dan Cornforth, the general manager of Yavapai Lodge for Delaware North Parks and Resorts, told T + L. The anticipated holiday timeline is thanks to National Park Service’s easing of water restrictions after an accelerated completion of a new water system for the South Rim, including a new treatment plant and elements of the new Transcanyon waterline.

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The project was aided by major water-preservation collaboration efforts by park operators, the“The National Park Service has shown exceptional leadership in supporting the Grand Canyon community, and we’re grateful to be reopening,” said Andy Stiles, the general manager of the Grand Canyon South Rim for Xanterra, which boasts hotels bordering the canyon.

“We’re honored to bring guests back this season to our historic lodges where guests can stay steps from the rim. ”resorts, as well as Kachina Lodge, Maswik Lodge, and Thunderbird Lodge, operated by Xanterra, are all expected to reopen on Nov. 20.

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In addition to current options at Bright Angel Lodge, dining at the El Tovar Hotel and Maswik Lodge are also projected to reopen on Friday. , running through December. Select stays at Grand Canyon Lodges are currently up to 30 percent off when booked by Dec. 2 using the promo code “CYBER” for travel between Jan. 2 and March 7, 2027, as part of, operated by Delaware North, also expects to welcome overnight guests starting Friday, with no occupancy restrictions.

Guests celebrating Thanksgiving can enjoy seasonal offerings at the Yavapai Dining Hall, or at the Desert Lounge + Grill at thein nearby Tusayan. Additional dining locations welcoming visitors include the Yavapai Tavern and Yavapai Cafe. Travelers planning a future visit can take advantage of “With its incredible natural beauty and opportunities to explore one of the country’s most treasured national parks, the South Rim offers a memorable backdrop for holiday travel,” Delaware North’s Cornforth said.

“We look forward to being part of those experiences and are thankful to National Park Service and everyone who worked so hard to make this return possible. ”