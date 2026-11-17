Sony has confirmed the December 2026 removal schedule for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. Major titles like Granblue Fantasy Relink are departing the service.

The PlayStation ecosystem is undergoing a significant library rotation as December approaches, with Sony officially revealing the titles set to leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscription tiers. This announcement comes at a time when some community members have called for boycotts due to recent platform decisions, yet business operations continue with the standard monthly churn of games.

December Removal Lineup Details

The PlayStation Store has published the specific list of games departing the service this month. Among the notable exits is Granblue Fantasy: Relink, a highly acclaimed action role-playing game that has been a staple of the subscription catalog. The removal also impacts several other titles that have provided extensive entertainment value to subscribers over the past year, marking the end of free access for these specific entries.

Also read Top 5 PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium Games In November 2026 Worth Playing

Impact of Granblue Fantasy Expiration

The departure of Granblue Fantasy: Relink is expected to draw significant attention from the gaming community. Released in early 2024, the Cygames-developed action RPG achieved massive commercial success, selling millions of copies within its first week of availability. The game features a party-based combat system where players coordinate four characters to defeat enemies in the Sky Realm, offering hundreds of hours of solo or co-op content.

Review Scores and Critical Reception

Critical reception for Granblue Fantasy: Relink remains robust, with Screen Rant contributor Austin King awarding the title an 8/10 rating. King described the gameplay as chaotic but incredible, noting that the combat mechanics are excellent and sustain the experience beyond its visual appeal. The game holds an OpenCritic average score of 81/100, with 80% of critics recommending it, solidifying its status as one of the premier role-playing games of 2024.

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Additional Titles Leaving Service

Beyond the action RPG, several other diverse genres are rotating out of the PlayStation Plus library. Somerville, the atmospheric survival adventure from Dontnod Entertainment, creators of Limbo and Inside, is also scheduled for removal. The game challenges players to reunite their family in a post-apocalyptic landscape ravaged by conflict. Additionally, the survival title Fade to Silence, the Japanese RPG Dark Rose Valkyrie, the visual novel Root Letter, and the mystery game Jake Hunter: Prism of Eyes are also being removed.

Context of November Departures

This December removal cycle follows a substantial purge in November that saw the exit of major franchise staples. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V were among the significant titles removed from the subscription service last month. These high-profile departures have increased the pressure on Sony to ensure that the remaining December offerings provide sufficient value to subscribers amidst growing criticism and cancellation trends in the industry.