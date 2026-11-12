Granada Hills Girls Volleybeat Tustin in 5 Sets to Advance to Quarterfinals

The Granada Hills varsity volleyball team defeated Tustin in a tense five-set battle during the opening round of the CIF State Division IV playoffs. Freshman setter Jazleen Puente earned her first varsity start alongside junior Weiwei Gao, helping secure a win and setting up a quarterfinal matchup against rival Chatsworth.

The Granada Hills varsity girls volleyball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF State Division IV playoffs with a hard-fought five-set victory over Tustin on Tuesday night. The match, played at Granada Hills Charter High School on November 10, 2026, concluded with a final score of 28-26, 23-25, 18-25, 25-14, and 15-11.

This win moves the Highlanders, seeded fourth with a 22-18-1 record, into a quarterfinal matchup against West Valley League rival Chatsworth. The Chancellors, seeded fifth with a 30-16 record, swept Tri-City Christian 26-24, 25-14, and 25-15 in their opening round contest on the same evening.

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A pivotal narrative of the match centered on freshman setter Jazleen Puente, who made her first varsity start after being elevated from the junior varsity team. Puente admitted she was nervous about the high-stakes debut in the state playoffs, noting she was really scared before stepping onto the court.

Puente found crucial support from experienced junior setter Weiwei Gao, who helped guide the offense within a sophisticated six-to-two system. This system was designed to enhance ball movement and exploit the specific strengths of their hitters, a strategy that required immense poise and coordination between the two setters.

The synergy between Puente and Gao proved vital, particularly during the fourth set where the duo ignited a decisive 6-0 run. Granada Hills recovered from trailing 2-1 and facing elimination to lead 15-9, shifting the momentum firmly in their favor as they closed out the match.

Gao reflected on her significant growth and leadership development over the past year while sharing the responsibility of running the offense. She emphasized her transition from a player unsure of her role to a junior stepping up as a leader, focusing on playing for her teammates rather than just herself.

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Granada Hills senior middle blocker Ariana Kederian provided a significant offensive burst alongside her sisters, Amber Velasquez and Amy Velasquez. Kederian had missed the first portion of the season while recovering from an injury to her right hitting shoulder but found her rhythm late in the season.

Kederian credited the team's development for allowing her to rely on them as she got back into the groove. She expressed deep gratitude for her connection with the squad, noting that the team helped her regain her form and confidence during the playoff run.

Freshman libero Kayla Ong maintained a steady back row alongside Amy Velasquez to secure crucial defensive plays. Ong highlighted the team's mindset of going for every ball with relentless energy, a determination that helped them overcome Tustin's strong hitting from middle blockers Sophie Gholston and Ruby Villafan.

The victory carries extra significance for the Velasquez sisters, who are fighting to play meaningful matches together before graduating. Amy Velasquez described it as a blessing and a privilege to play next to her sister, noting that every game and set holds greater meaning in their final season.

In contrast, Tustin's season ended in heartbreak, with third-year coach Miguel Galindo teary-eyed after the tightly contested match. Galindo praised the culture his team has established, highlighting their work ethic and the support system that defines the Tiller spirit.

Galindo emphasized that his coaching philosophy revolves around showing care and belief in his players through celebration and energy. He described his methods of screaming from the bench and dancing with the team as ways to build confidence and spread momentum to the fans and players alike.

The Tustin squad, seeded thirteenth with a 17-19 record, struggled to maintain the momentum built from their hitting attacks. Despite strong individual efforts and long rallies that tested the conditioning of both teams, they could not overcome the Highlanders' late surge.

The Highlanders now turn their attention to the quarterfinals, scheduled for Thursday at Granada Hills High. The team must prepare for a fierce battle against Chatsworth, a team that demonstrated dominance in their first-round sweep and poses a formidable challenge in the West Valley League.

This playoff run marks a significant milestone for the Granada Hills program, showcasing the depth and character of its roster. The ability of young players like Puente to step up alongside veterans like Gao and Kederian highlights the strength of the team's development pipeline.

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As the team celebrates this initial success, the focus shifts to maintaining their composure and tactical execution. The upcoming clash with Chatsworth promises to be a defining moment for both programs, with high stakes and historical rivalry fueling the anticipation.

The match underscored the importance of mentorship and adaptability in high-pressure sports environments. Weiwei Gao's guidance was instrumental in stabilizing the offense, proving that experience and youth can combine to create a potent competitive force.

The Highlanders' journey in the state playoffs continues with a test against a seasoned opponent. The team's resilience, demonstrated in their comeback against Tustin, suggests they are well-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead in the postseason.

Fans and supporters will watch closely as the team transitions from the celebratory atmosphere of their victory to the serious preparation required for the quarterfinals. The energy generated by the win provides a strong foundation for the next phase of their campaign.

The outcome of the match also reflects the broader competitive landscape of Los Angeles County volleyball. With other divisions seeing decisive wins, the intensity of the state playoffs is reaching its peak across all categories.

The Granad Hills players' dedication and hard work have paid off with this crucial victory. Their performance serves as a testament to the program's ability to nurture talent and produce competitive teams capable of thriving under pressure.

As they look toward the quarterfinals, the team remains focused on their collective goals and the legacy they wish to leave. The bond formed through shared struggles and successes will be their greatest asset as they face the next round of competition.

The match will be remembered for the clutch performances and the emotional depth displayed by both squads. It highlighted the passion and commitment that define high school sports, leaving a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

The Highlanders are now one step closer to their ultimate goal, carrying the hopes of their community and school with them. The quarterfinals will test their limits, but the foundation laid in this victory suggests they are ready for the challenge.