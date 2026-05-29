Granada Hills Teen Performs Original Composition at College Graduation

Gabriel Ortizo, a 17-year-old from Granada Hills, performed an original composition of the Star-Spangled Banner on electric guitar during the graduation ceremony at El Camino College in Torrance.

Gabriel Ortizo , a 17-year-old from Granada Hills , performed an original composition of the Star-Spangled Banner on electric guitar during the graduation ceremony at El Camino College in Torrance .

His unique style blends elements of Hans Zimmer and Jeff Beck. Ortizo, who has been playing music since the age of six, has a passion for the electric guitar and has also developed skills in playing the piano, drums, and bass. He began his musical journey at his family's church and continued to nurture his talent at iQ Academy of Los Angeles, an online public school.

Ortizo's dedication to his craft has earned him recognition from his teacher, Lily Greggio, who praises his focus, respect, and high-quality work. As he prepares to attend Pierce College in the fall, Ortizo is excited to further explore the world of music.

The crowd was wowed by his performance, and Ortizo's passion for music is evident in his words, 'I went into this with the intent to honor the gift that God has given me, and my family, and all my friends, and all the people there at their graduation,' he said.

'Now I've come into this with a much deeper and thankful mentality.





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Gabriel Ortizo Granada Hills El Camino College Torrance Pierce College

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