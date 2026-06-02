Gran Turismo Movie Gets HBO Max Streaming Release Date

HBO Max will start streaming Gran Turismo on June 11, 2026. The racing drama based on a true story and the video game series has received strong audience scores.

HBO Max has set a new streaming release date for the racing drama Gran Turismo , inspired by the true story of a professional driver and the video game series of the same name.

Following a successful theatrical run and strong audience reception, the sports drama is preparing to reach a wider audience. HBO Max will soon add another acclaimed motorsports film to its streaming library, and Gran Turismo is set to arrive on the platform later this month, offering racing fans another high-profile title to watch. According to reports, the film will begin streaming on HBO Max on June 11, 2026, expanding the platform's lineup of action and sports drama.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, known for his work on District 9 and Elysium, Gran Turismo arrived in theaters on August 25, 2023. The sports drama draws inspiration from the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough, a young Gran Turismo player whose life changes after he enters a competition designed to turn gamers into professional racing drivers. The initiative is launched by Nissan executive Danny Moore, who partners with former racer Jack Salter to train the selected participants.

After securing a place in the program, Jann is given the chance to race for Nissan and begins competing in professional events. As the stakes rise, he must prove that a virtual racing champion can succeed in one of the world's most demanding sports. The film's cast is led by Archie Madekwe as Jann Mardenborough, alongside David Harbour as Jack Salter and Orlando Bloom as Danny Moore.

Supporting roles are played by Takehiro Hira as Kazunori Yamauchi, Darren Barnet as Matty Davis, and Geri Halliwell-Horner as Lesley Mardenborough, among others. The adaptation holds a 65 percent score from critics based on 230 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, audience reaction proved to be considerably more favorable, with viewers awarding the film a 98 percent audience score. The film earned approximately $122 million at the global box office, including about $44 million from domestic markets and roughly $77 million from international territories, as reported by Box Office Mojo. Blomkamp's direction brings a visceral intensity to the racing sequences, while the underdog story resonates with both gamers and motorsport enthusiasts.

With its HBO Max debut, Gran Turismo is poised to capture an even larger audience, inviting viewers to experience the thrill of turning a virtual dream into real-world speed





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Gran Turismo HBO Max Streaming Racing Drama Jann Mardenborough

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