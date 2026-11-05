Gran Hotel Taoro Reopens In Tenerife After 50 Years And 44 Million Restoration

Gran Hotel Taoro reopens in Puerto de la Cruz after a 50 year closure and 44 million restoration featuring two Michelin star restaurants and a connection to Agatha Christie.

Dame Agatha Christie checked into the Gran Hotel Taoro on the northern coast of Tenerife in 1927, staying at one of Spain's most upmarket hotels during the country's travel golden age. Opened in 1890, the Gran Hotel Taoro was arguably the first luxury hotel in Spain and represented the epitome of travel's golden age as a haunt of European royalty and aristocracy. Although Dame Agatha complained the sand was too black, the sea too rough and the mountain mists depressing because she had been at a low ebb, she nevertheless found the setting inspiring. It was here she wrote the gripping short story The Man From The Sea and is said to have dreamt up parts of her classic thriller The Mystery Of The Blue Train featuring Hercule Poirot.

Gran Hotel Taoro Reopens With 44 Million Restoration

The Gran Hotel Taoro is back after a 50-year closure and following a £44 million restoration. The establishment has reopened after a 50-year closure and £44 million restoration and is beautifully refurbished in minimalist style and removed from the coast's hurly-burly on its hilltop. There is a top-quality spa featuring fancy Anne Semonin products, plus three world-class restaurants. One of these dining venues is Oka by Ricardo Sanz which serves Japanese-Mediterranean cuisine and holds two Michelin stars. Another is Lava by Erlantz Gorostiza which features local specialities and also holds two Michelin stars.

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The hotel honours Dame Agatha's memory with a reading room soon to be filled with all her works. Previously, the curiously Thai-themed Hotel Botanico had reigned supreme on the north coast, welcoming guests from Bill Clinton and the late Queen Sirikit of Thailand to Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stallone. This elegant setting is the seat of the renowned classical music festival featuring nightly chamber concerts organised by Kirker Holidays. Tenerife, if you know where to look, is turning posher than ever. The northern hinterland, away from the beaches, is lovely to explore, especially if you make the Gran Hotel Taoro and Hotel Botanico your bases in Puerto de la Cruz.

Historic Sites And Colonial Architecture In Icod De Los Vinos

Visitors make a beeline for the historic centre of Icod de los Vinos, in view of snow-capped Mount Teide, which is the highest in Spain at 12,000 feet. The backdrop is pine-clad hills, while fertile terraces planted with banana trees and vines, from which the town takes its name, descend to volcanic rock and black sand beaches. At Plaza de la Pila, locals gossip over morning coffees, with grand 16th-century buildings all around. These buildings are set on steep, narrow cobbled streets. The imposing facade of St Mark's Church rises to one side. A famous 800-year-old dragon tree is also present.

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Icod de los Vinos is typical of Tenerife's colonial architecture, built after Spain's defeat of the indigenous Guanches in 1496. Although less than 20 miles away, it is a world apart from the golden beaches of imported Sahara sand and the concrete jungle of hotels that scar the island's south-west coast. In the town of La Orotava, manorial houses with stone coats of arms bear witness to the number of Spanish noble families who moved to Tenerife after the conquest by the kingdom of Castile. These houses have doors and windows framed with massive carved basalt and wooden balconies. Yolanda, the guide, notes these balconies were considered status symbols.

Cultural Landmarks In La Laguna And Mountain Villages

Churches in La Orotava abound, such as the extraordinary Iglesia de la Concepcion. Its Baroque airy-fairyness is grounded by the ballast of its dark volcanic stone and adorned with gargoyles. Grander still is San Cristobal de La Laguna, Tenerife's first capital, located 20 miles north-east of Puerto de la Cruz. It is a Unesco World Heritage Site whose grid system served as a template for Spain's colonial cities in South America. The author is surprised to find screened balconies characteristic of Moorish architecture on old convent walls. Walking through cobbled streets and entering balconied courtyards with towering palm trees, one might be in Andalusia.

Driving up into the mountainous interior, Dame Agatha Christie-style mists descend, not depressing but mysterious. Pine forests flash past. Suddenly, the mists disappear and the location is above the sea of cloud that blankets the base of Mount Teide. One could spend days in the flora and fauna of the Mount Teide National Park and Tenerife's mountain villages. Masca is one such village, reached up a single tortuous lane to 2,000 feet. It is not for the faint-hearted, but the views are spectacular. This remote village is perched perilously on a bluff and is surrounded by canyons and the dramatic crags of the Teno mountains. Lunch is then taken in the Orotava Valley at a traditional guachinche for grilled goat's cheese and octopus served with famous local black potatoes.