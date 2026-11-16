Grammys 2027 nominees: Raye, Rosalía and women artists dominate major categories

Other top nominees included Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, Olivia Dean, Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift.

Raye performs onstage during The 2026 Mercury Prize at the Utilita Arena on October 22, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Female artists led the 2027 Grammy nominee list, which was unveiled during an early morning livestream Monday.

The nominees were announced by a star-studded lineup of past Grammy winners and nominees, including Alan Menken, David Guetta and Pharrell Williams. Nominees across 100 categories were selected by 16,000 voting members of the Recording Academy. Eligible artists released their music during the period encompassing Aug. 31, 2025 — Aug. 28, 2026. The 69th Grammy Awards will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 7.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

The show will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu. British singer-songwriter Raye came out on top with a whopping 11 nominations, including for song, record and album of the year. The 28-year-old rose to the top of the charts this year with her hit, “Where Is My Husband! ” She now joins Beyoncé in tying the record for the most nods earned by a female artist in a single year.

Rosalía performs onstage at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 12, 2026, in Las Vegas.by becoming the first female artist to win album of the year three times, snagged nine nominations.

Advertisement

“LUX,” her fourth full-length album, features 13 different languages. Olivia Rodrigo snagged seven nods for her latest album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. ” Phoebe Bridges, Ella Langley and collaborator Miranda Lambert all also earned seven nominations apiece. But Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande notched a best traditional pop vocal performance nomination for their song “For Good,” from the sequel to the 2024 Broadway adaptation about an unlikely friendship between two witches.

Erivo starred as the Wicked Witch of the West and Grande as the Good Witch, Glinda in the Universal Pictures film. Erivo and Grande are no strangers to the Grammys, having won two Grammys and three Grammys, respectively.

The film was also nominated in the best score soundtrack for visual media and best song written for visual media categoriesQueen Bey made history Monday with her 100th Grammy nomination for best R&B solo performance for her song, “MORNING DEW . ”Taylor Swift’s recognized for ‘Showgirl’ and ‘Toy Story’ Yes, Swift’s 12th album, “The Life of a Showgirl” came out over a year ago, and yes it still earned several nominations Monday morning.

“Showgirl” took a spot in two of the three top categories, with lead single “The Fate of Ophelia,” earning a place for record of the year, and the album making the list of potential album of the year winners — an award Swift has won more than any other artist in her 20-year career. “Showgirl” also nabbed nominations for best remixed recording of “Opalite,” and for best pop duo/group performance for song “The Life of a Showgirl,” which features Sabrina Carpenter.

Advertisement

Swift also got two nominations for her single “I Knew It I Knew You,” which she wrote for “Toy Story 5” and released in June — including song of the year. Swift on Monday tied for the most song of the year nominations, with nine total throughout her career, including hits like “You Belong With Me,” “Blank Space” and “Anti-Hero. ”Madonna received her first nominations in 16 years, since 2010, with “Bring Your Love.

”This year marked a comeback for the artist, who also performed at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in 23 years. There, she also took home threeThe best score soundtrack for visual media is typically stacked with Oscar contenders. This year was no different. Six-time Grammy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson scored two more nods Monday, for his work on two films: “The Odyssey” and “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

”Kevin Winter / Getty Images Universal’s “The Odyssey,” which kicked off its Oscar campaign last week, is an expected front-runner in several categories for the Academy Awards. Daniel Pemberton’s “Project Hail Mary” score was also recognized. The Amazon MGM Studios film, which stars Ryan Gosling, is also among the buzzy Oscar contenders. The Grammy nomination marks a first for Pemberton.from composer Jonny Greenwood, was also in the mix of this year’s nominees.

The film won six Oscars at the 2026 Oscars. Swift’s “Toy Story” single, which received Recording Academy recognition, is also expected to be nominated at the Oscars next year. The pop star has already been