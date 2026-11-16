Rap music was excluded from Album, Song, and Record of the Year at the Grammys. Drake opted out of submission while Cardi B and Don Toliver lead the nominations.

The 2025 Grammy Awards have officially announced their nominations, resulting in a historic exclusion for hip-hop. Rap music has been completely shut out of the three most prestigious categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. This marks the first time since 2013 that the genre has missed out on these major accolades entirely, sparking immediate debate within the music industry.

Genre Exclusion Sparks Industry Debate

The absence of rap in the top-tier general field categories has led to conflicting interpretations among critics and fans. Some observers view this omission as a significant indicator that the Recording Academy may be out of touch with current musical trends. Others argue that the snub reflects a broader shift in how mainstream success is defined in the streaming era. Regardless of perspective, the decision highlights a growing tension between genre-specific recognition and general industry awards.

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This exclusion stands in stark contrast to rap's undeniable influence on other popular music genres. The sound has permeated pop culture, evidenced by crossover successes in pop and country music. Artists like Morgan Wallen and Jelly Roll have incorporated rap elements into their work, yet no pure rap entry made the cut for the general fields. This disconnect suggests a potential misalignment between critical voting blocs and mainstream listener preferences.

Drake's Strategic Boycott and Non-Submission

A primary factor contributing to this gap is Toronto rapper Drake's decision not to submit his recent work for consideration. Drake released a triple album in January but chose not to enter it into the Grammy race. This move aligns with his ongoing critique of the institution, which he has described as a clique disconnected from modern rap dynamics. He has not attended the ceremony since 2019, when his album was nominated for Album of the Year.

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Drake previously expressed his skepticism about the submission process in his song Make Them Know. In the track, he raps about knowing the Academy's positioning will likely prevent his work from being considered seriously. Despite this boycott, he remains in contention for a different award. He is nominated for Best Latin Song alongside Karol G for the track Ahí, showing his continued engagement with global musical markets.

Cardi B and Don Toliver Lead Nominations

Don Toliver and Cardi B dominate the rap-specific categories with the highest number of nominations. Don Toliver receives five nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Album for his self-titled record, and nods for his singles E85 and Body. Cardi B follows closely with four nominations for her sophomore album Invasion of Privacy's successor, titled Invasion of Privacy. Her single Errtime earns nods for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Cardi B's long-awaited second album arrives seven years after her debut, breaking a long drought for fans. Her presence in multiple categories solidifies her status as a dominant force in mainstream rap. Alongside Yung Miami, who achieved breakout success with Spend Dat, she represents the current commercial peak of the genre. Their recognition underscores the Academy's focus on established stars over emerging trends in the general categories.

Wale and Veterans Receive Recognition

Washington D.C. rapper Wale secures a significant personal milestone with his nominations. He is up for Best Rap Album for Wale and Best Melodic Rap Performance for Watching Us featuring Leon Thomas. This marks his first Grammy nomination in 15 years, since Lotus Flower Bomb was considered in 2013. Wale took to social media to express his gratitude, noting his shock and appreciation for his loyal fanbase.

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Veteran artists also feature prominently in this year's rap categories. Busta Rhymes holds two nominations for a J Dilla-produced album and for This Woman featuring D'Angelo. T.I. receives two nods for Let Em Know, covering both performance and song categories. De La Soul also makes the list with Run It Back featuring Nas, earning a nomination for Best Rap Performance.

Streaming Era Challenges for the Genre

The 2025 Grammy nominations reflect broader structural challenges within the music industry. As streaming platforms become the primary method of music consumption, traditional metrics of success have evolved. The mainstream rap industry faces pressure to reinvent itself in response to these changing consumption habits. The exclusion from major categories may serve as a catalyst for this necessary evolution.

With artists like Don Toliver and Cardi B leading the pack in genre-specific awards, the quality of rap music remains high. However, the gap between genre awards and general field recognition continues to widen. Industry observers will watch closely to see if this trend persists in future years. The current landscape suggests a need for the Recording Academy to reassess its voting criteria.