Grammys 2025 Premiere Ceremony Moved to Disney+ With Ben Winston

The Recording Academy shifts the Grammy Premiere Ceremony to Disney+ for 2025, led by Ben Winston, while announcing all 100 nominees via livestream for the first time.

The Recording Academy has officially announced a major structural and distribution shift for the upcoming 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, fundamentally changing how fans experience the event's preliminary segments. The organization confirmed that the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, which honors approximately 90 categories not broadcast during the main telecast, will now stream exclusively on Disney+ for the first time in the event's history. This strategic move aims to broaden the audience reach and provide a more immersive viewing experience for music enthusiasts who wish to celebrate the full breadth of artistic achievement recognized by the industry.

New Distribution Partner Ben Winston Leads Production

Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy and MusicCares, stated that partnering with Fulwell Entertainment allows the Academy to bring the same high-quality production magic to the Premiere Ceremony that has consistently defined the main telecast. Ben Winston, who has personally won 13 Primetime Emmys since 2016, will serve as the executive producer for this new segment alongside Eric Pankowski and Greg V. Fera. Their involvement signals a commitment to maintaining the cinematic standards expected of major award shows, ensuring the Premiere Ceremony feels integral rather than peripheral to the overall GRAMMYs celebration.

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The production team for the Recording Academy includes Branden Chapman, Chantel Sausedo, Rex Supa, and Ruby Marchand as producers on behalf of the institution. This collaboration marks the seventh time that Fulwell Entertainment has produced the GRAMMYs telecast, solidifying a long-standing relationship between the Academy and the production company. The decision to utilize a major streaming platform like Disney+ reflects a broader industry trend of diversifying content distribution beyond traditional linear television broadcasts.

Live Nomination Announcement Expands To All 100 Categories

In addition to the streaming changes for the ceremony itself, the Recording Academy is implementing a significant transparency update regarding the nomination process. For the first time in the history of the awards, the Academy will announce the nominees for all 100 categories during a live-streamed event. Previously, the Academy only announced nominees for about 18 categories in real-time, typically covering the six General Field categories and a representative sampling of others. The remaining categories were simply listed in a press release, often leaving fans curious about major wins in specialized genres.

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This new livestream format ensures that music fans can witness the nomination results for every single eligible work, from niche technical awards to major genre classifications. The change acknowledges the global nature of modern music consumption, where listeners in every corner of the world seek immediate access to nomination news. By lifting the curtain on the full slate of nominees, the Academy hopes to engage a more dedicated and diverse fanbase throughout the nomination period.

Telecast Date Time And Venue Changes For 2025 Event

The main GRAMMY telecast will again be held at the nearby Crypto.com Arena, continuing its long-standing tradition at this iconic Los Angeles venue. The Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live, maintaining the geographic proximity between the two events. This year, the GRAMMYs will debut live across ABC, Disney+, and Hulu at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. This timing represents a significant shift from previous years, marking an hour earlier start time to accommodate viewers on the East Coast.

The earlier broadcast slot allows viewers on the East Coast to watch the entire show without having to stay up past midnight, addressing a common complaint about late-night viewing times in previous iterations. After airing on CBS every year from 1973 to 2026, this multi-platform debut marks a historic transition for the awards show. The event will take place on February 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, bringing together industry leaders and artists for a night of celebration and recognition.

These changes collectively represent a comprehensive modernization of the GRAMMY Awards' presentation strategy. By leveraging the reach of Disney+ and Hulu, the Recording Academy is ensuring that its content is accessible to streaming audiences who increasingly consume media on digital platforms. The inclusion of Ben Winston and his award-winning production team ensures that the visual and narrative quality of the Premiere Ceremony meets the high standards set by the main telecast.

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The expansion of the livestream to include all 100 nominations demonstrates the Academy's commitment to inclusivity and comprehensive coverage of the music industry. It removes the barrier of entry for fans who may not have been familiar with specific genres or technical categories, allowing them to appreciate the full scope of artistic excellence. This holistic approach to nominations and broadcasting reflects a deeper understanding of how audiences interact with award shows in the digital age.

As the industry looks toward February 2, 2025, the combination of a dedicated Premiere Ceremony stream, a full nomination announcement, and a multi-network telecast creates a more dynamic and engaging experience. The Recording Academy's decision to partner with Fulwell Entertainment and distribute content through Disney+ positions the GRAMMYs to maintain its relevance and prestige in an increasingly fragmented media landscape. Fans can expect a seamless and high-quality celebration of music from beginning to end.