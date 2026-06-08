Grammy-Winning Songwriter Talay Riley Dead in London Stabbing

Talay Riley, known for writing hits for artists like Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, and Khalid, died from a stabbing in east London. Police are investigating and have made arrests; his brother and musical collaborators are paying tribute.

The music community is mourning the loss of Talay Riley , a Grammy -winning songwriter, who died from a stabbing in London . The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Orabiyi, as he was also known, was found with fatal stab wounds at a residence in Silvertown , east London , on the morning of June 5.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. A second male victim, a man in his 20s, is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Three individuals were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 27-year-old man has been released on bail pending further inquiries, while a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke stated that the investigation is ongoing and asked for anyone in the area at the time, or anyone with CCTV or other footage from that morning, to come forward. Talay Riley's songwriting credits are extensive and include hits for major artists.

He worked with Britney Spears on "Clumsy" (2016), Dua Lipa on "Last Dance" (2016), Chris Brown on tracks like "Zero" and "Fine By Me" (both 2016), and Khalid on the popular "Young Dumb & Broke" (2017). Alongside his brother, Scribz Riley (born Michael Orabiyi), he earned a songwriting credit on "Lights On" from H.E. R.'s self-titled 2017 album.

That album won Best R&B Album at the 2018 Grammys and was also nominated for Album of the Year, highlighting the quality and impact of Riley's contributions. Tributes have poured in from the artists he collaborated with and the wider music world.

His brother, Scribz Riley, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing, "You inspired so many people and your legacy will continue to live on through your music, your family, your friends, and everyone blessed enough to have known you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and my family, we appreciate you all. Even with everything you accomplished this was far too soon. Until we meet again.

" Artists such as Kehlani and Khalid publicly expressed their grief and support, with Khalid commenting that he was "so sorry" and "sending so much love. " The unexpected and violent nature of Talay Riley's death has sent shockwaves through the industry, leaving many to reflect on his significant yet sometimes behind-the-scenes influence on contemporary pop and R&B music. The police investigation remains active as they seek to piece together the events of that morning in Silvertown





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Talay Riley Songwriter Stabbing London Metropolitan Police Silvertown Grammy Britney Spears Dua Lipa Chris Brown Khalid H.E.R. Scribz Riley

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