Grammy-Winning Singer Peabo Bryson Dies at Age 75

Peabo Bryson, the iconic voice behind Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Aladdin' love themes, has died at 75. The two-time Grammy winner, known for his smooth ballads and legendary duets with artists like Celine Dion and Regina Belle, passed peacefully surrounded by family, his representatives confirmed.

Peabo Bryson , the Grammy-winning and hitmaking singer of legendary love songs, has died at age 75, his representative confirmed. The family statement reads: "With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson , announces his passing.

He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.

" Bryson's career spanned decades, marked by romantic ballads and iconic duets. His first major duet, "Lovers After All" with Melissa Manchester in 1981, launched a series of collaborations that would define his legacy. He achieved three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, but his greatest commercial success came with Disney film themes. In 1992, his duet with Celine Dion on "Beauty and the Beast" peaked at No. 9.

The following year, his pairing with Regina Belle on "A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme)" reached the top of the charts. Both Disney duets earned him Grammy Awards for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, in consecutive years (1993 and 1994). The family expressed gratitude for the global outpouring of support, stating, "We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world.

While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.

" Among his final public appearances was a performance at the 6th Annual Grand Gala at the Muhammad Ali Center on May 5, 2007, in Louisville, Kentucky. One of his last social media posts, an April carousel of family photos, celebrated his 75th birthday with the message, "This is 75!!





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Peabo Bryson Death Grammy Winner Disney Songs Celine Dion Regina Belle Beauty And The Beast A Whole New World Aladdin Singer Balladeer R&B Pop Music Obituary

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