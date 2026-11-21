Estrada will be the newly created creative chair for Latin music.

Silvana Estrada: Rising star, Grammy winner and LA Phil's new creative chair for Latin MusicThere was a moment of uncertainty after the host at this year’s Latin Grammys read Silvana Estrada’s name as the winner of the award for Best Singer-Songwriter Song.

Then, from the rear of the hall, running out of the darkness, wavy hair tossing from side to side, Estrada appeared. Silvana Estrada performs at the Ford Amphitheater in L.A. with members of Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.

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“My team and I, we've been working so, so, so hard this year and for the last 10 years we've been really … building this beautiful project,” she said. That beautiful project is centered around her melodic voice, solid musicianship and poetic songwriting that explores the shades of love and loss. About a week before the Latin Grammys, she'd also been recognized by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which appointed her to a post it had just created“It's such a dream.

… I feel just absolutely honored, and I want to do my best. Every day I'm writing in my notes all sorts of ideas, who I want to bring, how I want to do it,” she said. The appointment of the Mexico-based singer-songwriter comes on the heels of years of creative work in the U.S. She first gained public attention in 2022, when she won Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys for her albumJimmy Kimmel Live!

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Her new role stands to establish Estrada as a cultural tastemaker in Southern California as she programs several concerts next year. It's a door opened after LA Phil music director Gustavo Dudamel, who was born and raised in Venezuela, invited her to perform in L.A. over the years. Dudamel left the LA Phil in August to become music director of the New York Philharmonic.

“The LA Phil is that sort of sanctuary for the Latino culture and many, many communities who find a … space to be seen,” Estrada said. The appointment of a Mexican singer-songwriter by such an established L.A. cultural institution is not going unnoticed.

“It's great to see that an organization like LA Phil is thinking outside the box,” said Pilar Diaz, a longtime music educator in L.A. schools and the lead singer of the L.A. rock band Los Abandoned. — Pilar Diaz, L.A. music educator Diaz, who was born in Chile but grew up in the San Fernando Valley, credits Dudamel’s 17-year tenure with opening the doors to make Estrada’s appointment happen.

“This feels like … for me as an Angeleno and as a Chilena woman and a musician … this is big,” she said. Selecting Estrada, she said, feels like what happens in Chile, where cultural organizations are more inclined to tap artists to curate and program events. Estrada was born and raised in Veracruz, Mexico. The state capital, a port city with a long musical tradition that blends Indigenous, African and European sounds, is not unlike that of New Orleans.

Some people with ties to both Mexico and Veracruz hail the appointment.

“We feel pride, we feel proud of Latinos in general … so now imagine being Mexican, and then being from Veracruz,” said Cesar Castro, who’s from Veracruz and teaches son jarocho, a regional style, at UCLA and Occidental College. He admires Estrada, he said, for being firmly rooted in her home region and country, but he’s expecting the shows she programs to look beyond.

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“I don't appreciate the Mexican centrism that some people have. So it would be a good chance to have that platform to represent other regions of the continent of Latino culture,” he said, like music from Central America and Peru. Estrada is set to program three performances in the 2027-2028 season, she said, choosing from among the LA Phil’s three venues — Disney Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and the Ford Amphitheater. One of the shows will include her in performance.

For now, she’s not naming specific performers she plans to invite. Whoever it is, she said, she wants Southern California audiences to see the richness of what Latin American performing arts have to offer, the United States included.

“It's very important to especially embrace the richness of our culture and the dialogue between our culture with other cultures and also between our countries,” she said. It's very important to especially embrace the dialogue between our culture with other cultures and also between our countries. Estrada has performed throughout the U.S. and Latin America in recent years. Her 2025 album,is centered around the death and feeling of loss of her best friend four years ago.

“A broken heart can heal, but to heal we have to be alive … let’s live life and rejoice,” she told the audience at the Latin Grammy ceremony earlier this month.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere. LAist is now 100% community funded and that means we’re taking our future into our own hands and turning to you to keep local reporting strong.

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