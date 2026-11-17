Analysis of major Grammy snubs including Kelela, KATSEYE, Harry Styles, and Bebe Rexha who received zero nominations despite strong campaigning.

The November 16 Grammy nominations have arrived, sparking immediate online discourse regarding artists who campaigned but received no recognition. While some omissions involving established stars like Bebe Rexha or Ed Sheeran were predictable, other exclusions generated significant surprise and debate among fans and critics alike. This comprehensive review examines the most notable snubs from the Recording Academy.

Unexpected Omissions for Pop and R&B Stars

Among the least shocking exclusions were the veteran pop and R&B acts. However, the more surprising results involved rising talents who had positioned themselves as strong contenders. Ravyn Lenae, a budding pop-R&B artist, received zero nominations despite being nominated in multiple categories.

Also read Harry Styles Shut Out of the 2027 Grammy Nominations

Ravyn Lenae had submitted her work for Best Progressive R&B Album. Individual tracks "Never Let Me Go," "Handle," and "Reputation" were also submitted for Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance respectively.

This marks the second consecutive year that Ravyn Lenae has been snubbed by the Recording Academy. The previous year, she was considered for Best New Artist and Record or Song of the Year for her breakout single "Love Me Not."

Industry observers hope the third attempt will be successful for this deserving artist, who has consistently delivered high-quality work that resonates with critics and listeners. Her absence from the nomination list remains a point of contention for many in the music community.

Harry Styles and Album of Year Controversies

Harry Styles faced what some critics are calling the biggest fall from Album of the Year grace this century. His submission for Album of the Year, along with categories for Pop Vocal Album and Record and Song of the Year for "Aperture," went unrecognized.

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Further nominations for Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video were also missed. The artist even attempted to secure a spot in Best Arrangement with "Coming Up Roses" and Best Music Film, but these efforts yielded no results.

Some industry observers suggested that the album cover for his project might have been the most inventive element, though it did not receive a nomination for Best Album Cover. This omission highlights the selective nature of the Voting process.

Despite these exclusions, fans continue to debate the merit of his work, with some arguing that songs like "Season 2 Weight Loss" deserved more attention. The lack of recognition has sparked widespread discussion about the criteria used by the Recording Academy for major categories.

Kelela and Audrey Hobert Miss Critical Nominations

Kelela experienced a significant omission, missing out on all eleven categories she submitted for. Her submissions included Best New Artist, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Best Alternative Album, and Best R&B Performance for her track "against me."

2026 was described as the year of the Kelela reckoning within the industry, yet the Recording Academy did not seem to acknowledge her impact. Critics argue that her exclusion represents a major oversight by the institution.

Audrey Hobert also faced unexpected results despite appearing to be a strong candidate. She submitted only for Best New Artist, as her album just missed the 2027 cutoff for other categories. Industry chatter suggested she was a shoo-in due to her quirky persona and festival presence.

However, her girl-next-door image did not charm the Grammy voters. This outcome contrasts with expectations, given her visibility in the left-of-center electro-pop landscape and her growing popularity among critics and audiences alike.

KATSEYE and Stella Thefty Face Rejection

The girl group KATSEYE was another major omission, failing to secure any nominations despite strong campaigning. Their exclusion from Album of the Year discussions was seen as definitive, especially considering that even Madonna did not secure that nomination in previous years.

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While their album cover received a nomination for Cover of the Year, the album itself went unrecognized. This has led to questions about whether the moment for their pop viral success had passed before the voting window closed.

Stella Thefty also failed to receive nominations despite submitting her debut album and its breakout single "Boston." She was up for Best Contemporary Country Album, Best Country Song, and even Song and Album of the Year.

Her submission for Best New Artist was also rejected, which some critics viewed as a positive decision given her history of plagiarism accusations. The Recording Academy's decision not to reward her mediocrity has been praised by some segments of the public.

Dance and Electronic Music Snubs

The dance and electronic music categories also saw notable exclusions. Artists in the left-of-center electro-pop landscape failed to secure recognition despite swinging for major awards.

One artist hoped for an Album of the Year nomination and submissions in genre-specific categories like Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "Ladida." Additional bids were made in Best Dance Pop Recording for "The Boy" and R&B categories for "Bite the Bait."

Despite the crowded competition in these categories, many feel that these deserving artists were overlooked. The exclusion highlights the difficulty of breaking through in highly contested genres.

Another artist missed nominations across nine categories, including Record and Song of the Year for "Hit The Wall" and Best Music Video for "Look At My Life." She also missed the Best Pop Vocal album category, which is often a safe bet for contemporaries like Taylor Swift.

The failure to secure these nominations has led to speculation about the voting trends and the influence of industry connections. Critics argue that the current system favors established stars over innovative newcomers in the pop and electronic spheres.