Grammy R&B Nominations 2026: Jill Scott, Masego and Summer Walker in the Mix

Panelists previewed a more competitive 2026 Grammy R&B field, with Jill Scott, Chris Brown and Summer Walker among the artists in contention for nominations.

Predictions for the 2026 Grammy R&B nominations were laid out at a panel held on September 9, 2026 in New York City, New York. The discussion concluded that this year's field is far more competitive than in previous cycles, with veteran artists and first-time contenders both positioned for recognition. Thomas, whose top 10 hit 'Mutt' and near-perfect campaign made the award practically his to lose, now faces a considerably deeper lineup.

Several names dominated the conversation, including Jill Scott, Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Masego, The Womack Sisters, Kenyon Dixon, Ari Lennox and Mariah Carey. The panel weighed each artist's album success, airplay, touring and past Recording Academy history when assessing their chances.

Also read 2026 Grammy Record and Song of the Year Nominations Predicted

Jill Scott Leads the R&B Nomination Field

Jill Scott is expected to be nominated across the R&B field, and select album tracks have non-zero chances of appearing in the rap and American roots categories. Her project has drawn strong attention throughout the year, making her one of the most visible names in the conversation.

Scott's album spawned her first Adult R&B Airplay chart-topper in over a decade with 'Pressha' and led to an acclaimed headlining tour. She has also been highly visible in 2026, including reprising her iconic role of Sheila Jackson.

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Scott may also break into the general field with an album of the year nomination. At least one R&B album has made the album of the year lineup every year this decade except for 2025, and the panel described her project as a career-redefining work that met the moment.

Chris Brown and Summer Walker Face Tough Odds

Chris Brown is currently the male soloist with the most nominations in this category, with four, and he is poised to extend that lead. The R&B side of his Juneteenth-released double album could also make him the male soloist with the second-most nominations in this category if it makes the final lineup.

Summer Walker has one previous nomination in this category, and her recent trilogy posted the biggest Billboard 200 debut by a female R&B artist in 2025. The project also dominated the set list of her arena-headlining tour and spawned Hot 100 hits including 'Go Girl' at No. 60, 'Robbed You' at No. 58 and 'No' at No. 69.

The panel cautioned that Walker's campaign could face obstacles despite that commercial strength. Ari Lennox, by contrast, has never earned a Grammy nomination for her own work, and her sole nod came from Dreamville's 2020 best rap album bid.

Masego and Womack Sisters Seek First Nominations

Masego, The Womack Sisters and Kenyon Dixon could all become first-time nominees in this category. Each act has built momentum through albums, touring or singles that resonated with R&B audiences.

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Masego returned with Fix Your Face, his first album in three years, which had minimal chart impact but won strong praise in R&B circles. His headlining tour, his Herbie Hancock-honoring 'Recommend' music video and standout cuts such as 'Breathe', 'Heaven' and 'Hello' with Buju Banton strengthened his case.

The Womack Sisters are a girl group of siblings who are the nieces of Bobby Womack and the granddaughters of Sam Cooke. They could earn a nod for their self-titled debut studio album, and their focus single 'If I Let You' reached No. 11 on Adult Alternative Airplay. The trio is also set to open for select dates on Harry Styles' stadium-headlining tour.

Mariah Carey and the Grammy Recognition Gap

Mariah Carey has won five Grammys across her decade-spanning career, a record the panel said keeps her from being viewed as a Grammy darling. She has not been recognized by the Recording Academy since 2009, and R&B voters have not awarded her since 2006.

In 2006, Carey took home best contemporary R&B album, which remains the last R&B win the source cites for her. Her album that reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 top 10 also spawned two Adult R&B Airplay chart-toppers and housed 'Nothing Is Impossible', a song performed at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.