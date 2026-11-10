Grammy Predictions: Shakira and Burna Boy's Dai Dai Leads Global Field

Grammy predictions for global music, African music performance and best reggae album, with Shakira and Burna Boy's Dai Dai named the frontrunner for a nomination.

Billboard has assessed the state of the Grammy race in four categories: best global music album, best global music performance, best African music performance and best reggae album. The Grammy predictions point to a strong field of international artists, with Shakira and Burna Boy's 'Dai Dai' identified as the current frontrunner in the global music performance category.

The analysis covers nominee chances for the upcoming Grammy cycle, including the 2027 ceremony referenced in the source. Each category reflects the growing reach of Afrobeats, Latin pop, reggae and dancehall on the world stage, and several artists are positioned for nods across more than one field.

Also read Latin Grammy Best New Artist 2026 Nominees Reveal Diverse Global Sounds

Global Music Performance Frontrunner Named

Shakira and Burna Boy's 'Dai Dai' is the clear frontrunner in the global music performance category. The multilingual, border-crossing collaboration is described as far and away the strongest contender this year.

Shakira had a busy 2026, and the duo's official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem dominated the year. The song spent seven non-consecutive weeks at the top of a chart the source describes only in part. Shakira could also earn a potential album of the year nod, and she is expected to appear in this category with her Dougie F-assisted 'Porcelana'.

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The predictions list also includes 'Porcelana' by ROSALÍA and Dougie F. Angélique Kidjo and Arooj Aftab are tied as the most-nominated artists in this category, with four nominations each. Kidjo could add to her total with 'Bando' featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo, while Aftab could do so with 'Fire on the Water' featuring Bonobo.

African Artists Eye Four Nominee Spots

African artists may take four spots in the final line-up of nominees for best African music performance. The source credits strong submissions from Angélique Kidjo as a key driver of that outlook.

African artists have been a formidable presence in this category for decades, and that trend is expected to continue at the 2027 ceremony. Apart from Asake, each of the four artists previously nominated in this category has earned at least one earlier nod. Kidjo has won five times, with four of those victories coming in the past decade.

Asake remains a vital presence this year, supported by his arena-headlining North American tour. Matt B and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra won this category in 2025 with their live album. Ayra Starr and Rema could also sneak into the field with their steamy 'Who's Dat Girl' duet, since Afro-pop stars have thrived in this category in recent years.

Latin and Crossover Contenders Gain Momentum

Silvana Estrada and Jorge Drexler are the Latin contenders to watch, with Estrada holding six nominations and Drexler competing in seven categories. Both artists earned nods across album, record and song of the year at the 27th annual Latin Grammys.

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Silvana Estrada could appear in this category with 'Como Un Pájaro', while Jorge Drexler could make the list with 'Ante la Duda, Baila'. Mimy Succar won this award at the 2025 ceremony for 'Bemba Colorá', alongside Sheila E. and Gloria Estefan. She returns this year with 'Azúcar', an all-star collaboration featuring Kenyi, Tony Succar, Celia Cruz and Arturo Sandoval.

Gorillaz has earned 12 Grammy nominations without ever competing in the global field, and 'Damascus', featuring Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey, formerly Mos Def, could change that. Other names to watch include Buju Banton with 'Butterflies', Maluma with 'Loco X Volver', Carin León and Ricky Martin with 'A Medio Vivir', Jessie Reyez and Elyanna with 'Illuminate', and Alam Khan, Vijay Iyer and Nitin Mitta with 'New Day'.

Best Reggae Album Surprise Contender

Destin Conrad could earn his second career nomination in best reggae album for his reggae- and dancehall-infused project. The category has seen the Caribbean music field repeatedly limited to separate categories, which makes this possible surprise notable.

Conrad's social media presence has grown recently, and he has dressed up as Grammy-nominated dancehall icons for Halloween. On Nov. 19, just a few days after the Recording Academy reveals the 2026 Grammy nominations, Conrad will host a Brooklyn bashment party. A portion of ticket sales will go to Connek JA, a Jamaican LGBTQIA+ organization.