Raye earned 11 Grammy nominations and Olivia Dean received six, as both singers shared emotional reactions to the 2027 ceremony list announced on Monday.

British singer-songwriter Raye is the leading nominee for the 2027 Grammy Awards, with a total of 11 nominations. That number ties Beyonce for the most nominations earned in one year. Olivia Dean, 27, received six nods. Both artists shared emotional reactions on Monday after learning the news of their Grammy Nominations.

Raye, 29, shared a clip of her reaction on Instagram. She was surrounded by her family and friends when the announcement came through, and she was seen crying and holding her head in her hands. In the caption, she wrote that she could not believe the 11 nominations, including Album of the Year.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

Raye and Olivia Dean Lead British Nominations

Raye's strongest showing came in the top categories. She was nominated for Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope. Her hit track Where Is My Husband also earned nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Olivia Dean's six nominations include Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, Record of the Year for Man I Need and Best Pop Solo Performance. Olivia shared her own clip while sitting in a car and listening to the news come in. She was seen jumping up and down in her seat and screaming in delight. She captioned the post with 6 Grammy nominations and a shocked emoji.

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Sir Paul McCartney, who has won 19 Grammys over the years, added three more nominations this time around. The Rolling Stones, Charli XCX and Fred Again each received nominations in two categories. Yungblud, Gorillaz, Muse, Cynthia Erivo, Mumford & Sons, Sting and Lily Allen each received one nomination. Londoner Sienna Spiro was also nominated in the Best New Artist category.

Madonna, Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton Earn Multiple Nods

Madonna, 68, landed five nominations, her first in 16 years. She was recognised for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Confessions II, Best Dance Pop Recording for Danceteria, Best Remixed Recording for Love Sensation with Kylie Minogue, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for I Feel So Free and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Bring Your Love with Sabrina Carpenter. Madonna was last nominated at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010, for Best Dance Recording with her song Celebration.

Taylor Swift also received five nominations after a blockbuster year. Her nominations include Record of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl. She was also nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media for I Knew It, I Knew You, and for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with protege Sabrina Carpenter.

Country legend Dolly Parton received three posthumous nominations. She passed away aged 80 in August. Parton was recognised twice in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category, for butterfly with Zac Brown Band and for Light of a Clear Blue Morning with Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire. She also received a nomination in the Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.

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Ella Langley also had a strong year. She landed nominations for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Record of the Year for her number one smash Choosin' Texas. She also received an Album of the Year nomination for Dandelion.

Record of the Year Race and Notable Snubs

The Record of the Year category features Swift and Langley against Olivia Dean for Man I Need, Bruno Mars for I Just Might, Raye for Where Is My Husband, Olivia Rodrigo for The Cure, Rosalia, Bjork, Yves Tumor for Berghain, and Tame Impala with Jennie for Dracula. The list of contenders reflects a crowded field of major names.

Harry Styles, 32, received no nominations this year, making him one of the biggest snubs of the announcement. The omission came after the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, and its lead single Aperture, earlier this year. Jack Antonoff, a frequent collaborator of Taylor Swift, also stood out as a notable snub.

Madonna, Taylor Swift, Ella Langley and Dolly Parton led the way across the female-centric list of nominations announced for the 2027 ceremony. Raye and Olivia Dean remain the two British stars with the largest number of nominations in this year's field.