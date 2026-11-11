Grammy nominations are out Monday. Here's who we think will make the cut

Ella Langley, Taylor Swift and Olivias Dean and Rodrigo: See who's likely to end up nominated for Grammy Awards come Monday morning.

Ready or not, here they come: Nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards will be announced Monday morning, capping a year-long pop-music season in which new stars rose, old hands returned and Taylor Swift dropped a song about Cleveland that even people in Ohio decided was trash.

To be eligible for consideration among the Recording Academy’s approximately 16,000 voting members, songs and albums had to be released between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 28, 2026. Here are our bets for who’s likely to show up in the Grammys’ top four categories, with potential honorees listed in alphabetical order. Music’s most prestigious awards show will take place Feb. 7 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

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The race for the Grammys’ flagship prize may amount to a tale of two Olivias: Olivia Dean, the English soul singer named best new artist at February’s show, versus Olivia Rodrigo, whose smash “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” would be her third straight LP to be nominated for album of the year. Yet those presumed frontrunners are likely to face competition from longtime Recording Academy faves like Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift along with critical darlings such as Rosalía and Phoebe Bridgers.

Watch out for a possible showing by one of several old-timers — Madonna, Paul McCartney or the Rolling Stones — who made plenty of noise this year with new albums. A nod for Mars’ retro-funk “I Just Might” would be his ninth for record of the year, bringing him up even with Beyoncé for the most of all time. Additional throwback-y singles likely to make the cut include hits by three Brits: Dean’s ebullient “Man I Need,” Raye’s boisterous “Where Is My Husband! ” and Sienna Spiro’s grandly emotional “Die on This Hill.

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” But everyone here will be vying in the shadow of “Choosin’ Texas,” which this year became the longest-running chart topper in the history of Billboard’s Hot 100 — and would be the first country record by a country act to be nominated in this category since Lady A’s “Need You Now” back in 2011.

“Choosin’ Texas,” written by Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor “Die on This Hill,” written by Omer Fedi, Michael Pollack and Sienna Spiro “Man I Need,” written by Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Zach Nahome “Risk It All,” written by Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence and Bruno Mars At the most recent Grammys ceremony, seven of the eight nominees for record of the year were also nominated for song of the year. So expect plenty of overlap here, even if Mars and Swift each submitted different songs in the two categories. A nod for Swift’s country-ish tune from “Toy Story 5” would put her in the running for an award she’s somehow lost eight times; it would also boost her chances of scoring the original song Oscar nomination for which she’s been vigorously campaigning.

Thanks in part to an academy rule change that increased the number of times an act can be submitted for best new artist, Langley’s ultimate victory here seems all but assured. Among her likely competitors, Audrey Hobert and Malcolm Todd will be fun to watch as the Grammys’ first set of siblings nominated against each other for this prize.