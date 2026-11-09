Grammy Nominations 2027: Langley Could Land Four General Field Categories

The 69th annual Grammy nominations are announced Monday, Nov. 16, and Langley could earn up to four general field nods under a new best new artist rule.

The Recording Academy will announce nominations for the 69th annual Grammy Awards on Monday, Nov. 16, and several major contenders are already drawing close attention. Langley is among the artists expected to dominate the list. A rule change in the best new artist category, announced in June, allows an artist to be entered four times instead of three. That shift means Langley could be nominated in four of the six general field categories: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist. If that happens, Langley would become the first country crossover artist to achieve the feat.

The eligibility period for the 69th annual Grammy Awards ran from Aug. 31, 2025, through Aug. 28, 2026. Nominations will be revealed in a livestream on Nov. 16. This year, there will be eight nominees in each of the general field categories, marking the fourth year in a row that the Academy has used that format. With so many strong releases competing for eight slots, the final ballot is expected to force difficult choices.

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Album of the Year Predictions and Key Contenders

Album of the year is the most prestigious category on the Grammy ballot, and it is where many of the strongest predictions are focused. Taylor Swift is considered a strong bet for a nomination in this category. If she earns a spot, it will be her eighth nod in album of the year, which would be more than any other artist in Grammy history for strictly solo albums. Swift has been nominated in this category with each of her last four regular studio albums, and she produced her 12th studio album with Max Martin and Shellback.

Paul McCartney is another name on the shortlist. McCartney was last nominated in this category in 2006. Among the 683 albums on the eligibility list for album of the year, many strong titles are competing for limited places, so a nomination for any single artist is far from guaranteed.

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Dean is also positioned as a serious contender. This is the English singer's second studio album, and Dean produced it alongside Julian Bunetta, Leon Michels and John Ryan, among others. Bunetta and Ryan were both nominated in this category for their work with Sabrina Carpenter in 2025, and Ryan was also nominated for work with the singer in 2026. Michels was nominated for work with Mary J. Blige and Lizzo, both in 2023.

Country, Pop and Genre-Bending Albums in the Race

Langley's second studio album is positioned to become the first album by a core country artist to earn an album of the year nomination since Kacey Musgraves, whose album won the category in 2019. Langley co-produced the record with Miranda Lambert and Ben West. If Langley is nominated in this category, the artist would not be the first Ella to earn an album of the year nod, since Ella Fitzgerald was nominated at the inaugural Grammy ceremony in 1959.

Noah Kahan's fourth studio album is also in contention. It is Kahan's first album to top the Billboard 200, and it would mark his first nomination in this category. Kahan was up for best new artist at the 2024 ceremony but lost to Victoria Monét. He co-produced the album with Gabe Simon and Aaron Dessner, who has been nominated in this category for three Taylor Swift albums.

Rodrigo could also secure a nomination with a third studio album. Her first two albums were nominated in this category, and a third nod would make Rodrigo the first artist to be nominated with her first three studio albums since Billie Eilish. Daniel Nigro produced all three of Rodrigo's albums. Rosalía's Spanish-language album could also make history if nominated, since Rosalía would become the first woman artist to land an album of the year nod with a Spanish-language album. Rosalía co-produced the album, her fourth studio set.

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Record, Song and Best New Artist Outlook

Toliver's fifth studio album was his first to top the Billboard 200, and it spawned a pair of top 20 Hot 100 hits, 'Body' and 'E85'. Toliver was nominated in this category as a featured artist on Kanye West's album five years ago, but a nomination this time would be his first as a lead artist. He was also among the producers of the album, which features Travis Scott, Yeat and Rema, among others. Last year, three rap albums were nominated in this category, and this album appears to be the rap release with the strongest chance of making the list this year.

The Recording Academy's membership changes also shape the outlook. Last year, nearly 1,000 members of the Latin Recording Academy joined the Recording Academy after an invitation to join its ranks. Their votes helped Bad Bunny's album become the first Spanish-language album to win album of the year. Those voters may influence the race again this year, particularly for Rosalía.

Coverage of the nominations will continue across several days. On Monday, Nov. 16, the full nominations will be announced. On Tuesday, the focus turns to record of the year and song of the year. On Wednesday, the focus moves to best new artist. Readers can track which predictions hold once the official list is released.