Grammy Nominations 2026: Women Dominate with Six Top Slots

The 69th Grammy Awards nominations reveal historic female dominance with six top nominees. Key snubs and surprises shape the field for the February ceremony.

The Recording Academy has announced the nominations for the 69th annual Grammy Awards, confirming that women are dominating the top categories. For the first time in Grammy history, the six artists with the most nominations are all women. This milestone highlights a significant shift in the recognition of female talent across the music industry.

Historic Female Dominance in Top Nominations

Chappell Roan leads the pack with eight nominations, establishing her as a frontrunner for the upcoming ceremony. Her album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' is nominated for Album of the Year, alongside five other categories including Best New Artist. Post Malone holds six nominations, while Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift each have five. Beyonce also secures five nominations, cementing her status as a versatile industry force.

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Chappell Roan received nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. She also earned nods for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. These nominations reflect her widespread critical acclaim and commercial success over the past year. Her presence in the top slots underscores the current landscape of pop music.

Sabrina Carpenter's nominations include Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit singles. Billie Eilish is recognized for her work in pop and alternative categories. Taylor Swift continues to be a major force, with nominations spanning multiple genres. Beyonce's nominations highlight her enduring influence and artistic range.

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Major Snubs and Surprising Omissions

Despite his massive popularity, Post Malone was completely overlooked for the three marquee categories: Album, Record, and Song of the Year. His only nomination is for Best Contemporary Folk Album for the deluxe edition of his chart-topping release. This omission contrasts sharply with his commercial success and widespread recognition in other award shows.

Chappell Roan was passed over for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, despite her significant involvement in her album's production. Some expected her to be nominated in all major categories, but the Recording Academy's selection process favored other contenders. This snub has sparked debate among fans and industry insiders about the criteria for producer recognition.

Teddy Swims received two nominations but was not included in the Best New Artist category. His powerful vocal performances and crossover appeal were evident, but voters chose other emerging artists. The exclusion of high-profile artists from top categories demonstrates the competitive nature of the Grammy nominations.

Best New Artist and Emerging Talent

The Best New Artist category features unexpected winners, including Chappell Roan, Zeimani, and the Womack Sisters. This marks the first time since Chloe x Halle in 2018 that a sister act is nominated. The Womack Sisters, daughters of Linda and Cecil Womack, bring a rich musical heritage to the category.

Zeimani gained attention with her unique sound and viral success. Her nomination highlights the Recording Academy's willingness to embrace diverse musical styles. The inclusion of emerging artists underscores the dynamic nature of the current music landscape.

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Other notable nominees for Best New Artist include artists who failed to secure nominations in major categories. This trend reflects the Recording Academy's focus on identifying fresh talent rather than just rewarding commercial success. The diverse field of nominees promises a competitive and exciting ceremony.

Upcoming Ceremony and Voting Details

Final-round voting for the 69th Grammy Awards will take place from December 10 to January 7. The ceremony will air on Sunday, February 7, at a new time of 7 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. PT. This scheduling change allows East Coast viewers to watch the full show without staying up until midnight.

The Recording Academy comprises nearly 16,000 voting members, including more than 2,300 new members from the 2026 class. These new voters bring fresh perspectives to the nomination and voting process. The expanded membership aims to ensure the awards reflect the current diversity of the music industry.

Special Award Categories include Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. The album 'Wicked' is nominated, along with songs from the film. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are nominated for their collaboration on 'For Good.' These nominations highlight the growing importance of soundtracks in the music industry.

Herbie posthumously received two nominations: Best Jazz Instrumental Album and Best Arrangement. His legacy continues to influence jazz musicians and voters alike. The Recording Academy honors his contributions to music with these late recognitions.