Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, and Miranda Lambert lead a historic surge of female artists in the 2026 Grammy Country nominations, breaking long-standing radio airplay trends.

The 2026 Grammy nominations have officially arrived, bringing a historic and unexpected surge of female artists who have dominated the country music categories. This year, women hold the lion's share of nominations across nearly every genre-specific country award, challenging the long-standing industry trend where female performers struggle to secure equal radio airplay compared to their male counterparts. This dominance marks a significant shift in the Grammy landscape, highlighting the power of women's songs, stories, and creative perspectives in shaping modern country music.

Historic Dominance in Country Awards

Women artists earned seven of the eight nominations for Album of the Year, a statistic that underscores their pervasive influence in the industry this cycle. Beyond the general fields, female performers occupy the vast majority of slots in specialized country categories, excluding only the Best Traditional Country Album category. This achievement is particularly remarkable given that many of these nominated artists have not received equal airplay on country radio stations, a disparity previously highlighted by industry analysts. The nominations reflect a critical moment where critical acclaim and artistic recognition have finally aligned with the substantial cultural impact of these artists.

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Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert Lead Surge

Ella Langley has emerged as a central figure in this wave of recognition, earning multiple high-profile nominations for her work. Langley, along with co-writer Joybeth Taylor and producer Miranda Lambert, has seen her track Choosin' Texas garner nominations across multiple major categories. Miranda Lambert herself earns her first-ever Producer of the Year, Non-Classical nomination, highlighting her behind-the-scenes influence on this year's most acclaimed records. Joybeth Taylor also picks up her first nomination in the Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical category, further demonstrating the collaborative strength of these female creative teams. Langley's success is not just limited to the Grammys; her project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year, matching the commercial success of Megan Moroney's Beautiful Things.

Chart Performance and Radio Disparities

The disparity between commercial chart success and radio airplay remains a critical point of discussion in the industry. According to Jada Watson's Song Data analysis, there has been a years-long decline in women being featured on country radio rotations. Despite this, Langley's Choosin' Texas spent three weeks at the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart. She also earned No. 1 Country Airplay hits with Be Her, Loving Life Again, and the Morgan Wallen collaboration I Can't Love You Anymore. This commercial triumph stands in stark contrast to the broader trend, where zero women held significant airplay dominance outside of a handful of exceptions. Other chart-toppers on the radio-driven Country Airplay chart this year included Stella Lefty with Boston and Lauren Alaina with the Chase Matthew collaboration All My Exes.

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Album and Song Category Breakdown

In the Best Country Song category, nominations include Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas, Megan Moroney's Beautiful Things, Kacey Musgraves' Dry Spell, the Lambert and Stephen Wilson Jr. collaboration Hardwired, and Lainey Wilson's John Mayer collaboration Phone, Keys, Wallet. The Best Country Solo Performance category features three female artists: Langley, Musgraves, and Lainey Wilson for her track Can't Sit Still. The Country Duo/Group Category showcases a diverse lineup including Dolly Parton's collaborations, Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert's Horses & Divorces, and Lainey Wilson's Phone, Keys, Wallet. Additionally, Dolly Parton's all-women collaboration Light of a Clear Blue Morning, featuring Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, Queen Latifah, and Miley Cyrus, secured a nomination.

Traditional vs Contemporary Album Splits

The Album of the Year race reflects a gendered split in the newly separated country album categories. Women fill all five spots in the Best Contemporary Country Album category, while men dominate the Best Traditional Country Album category, which includes Charley Crockett and Chris Stapleton. This division mirrors trends seen in previous years, such as in 2021 when women or groups featuring women vocalists filled the entire Best Country Album category before the split. The ACM Awards in May served as a harbinger for these traditional-leaning sounds that now dominate the traditional category. ACM winner Luke Combs is represented in the Grammys Best Traditional Country Album category, joining other traditional artists in a field where female representation is notably absent.

Broader Industry Implications and Winners

Looking back, the first artist to earn nominations in each of the Big Four categories in a single year was country artist Bobbie Gentry in 1968. She won Best New Artist, while her album and title track were nominated for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Recent artists like Kacey Musgraves and Beyoncé have also seen country projects take home Grammys, but the current slate represents a broader coalition of female talent. Notable long-established Grammy winners continue to receive honors, including Alan Jackson, who has 22 Grammy wins and is honored for his thoughtful music and Best Country Solo Performance for The Whole World. This year's nominations ultimately highlight a pivotal moment where women's artistic voices are claiming their rightful place at the center of the country music narrative.