Grammy Nominations 2026: Raye and Rosalía Lead Record-High Nominations

The 2026 Grammy nominations feature Raye and Rosalía leading with top honors, while hip-hop faces a historic absence in major categories. See the full list of nominees and snubs.

The Recording Academy has officially unveiled the nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards, revealing a landscape defined by a historic surge in female representation and a conspicuous silence from the hip-hop genre. Raye and Rosalía emerged as the leading forces, securing the most nominations among all artists this year. The announcement marked a significant shift from previous years, highlighting new faces while omitting several industry heavyweights who had dominated recent cultural conversations.

Women Dominate Top Categories

For the first time in the ceremony's history, the six artists with the highest number of nominations are all women. This milestone extends to the prestigious Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories, where every nominee is female except for pop star Bruno Mars. Raye and Rosalía will compete against a formidable lineup that includes Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. The Song of the Year list is nearly identical, with Ariana Grande replacing Bridgers, and Björk receiving her first-ever general field nomination as a featured artist on Rosalía's "Berghain." Despite this strong showing, some notable female artists were overlooked. Stella Lefty, whose track "Boston" achieved widespread ubiquity, received no nominations. Similarly, Gracie Abrams was omitted despite the critical acclaim for "Daughter From Hell." However, women continue to dominate other specific genres, including dance-pop, R&B solo performance, and the contemporary country album category. In country music, Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Carter Faith, Megan Moroney, and Kacey Musgraves are up for the contemporary award, while only men are nominated in the traditional country category.

Also read Grammy Nominations 2026: Beyonce Hits 100 Nods, Rosalia and Langley Lead Records

Hip-Hop Absence in General Fields

The 2026 Grammy nominations mark a stark departure from the 2025 awards, where three rap albums were nominated for Album of the Year. This year, there is not a single rap release in the Record, Song, or Album of the Year categories. According to Billboard, Drake, the only rapper with a No. 1 hit on the all-genre Hot 100 this year via "Janice STFU," did not submit his three 2026 albums for consideration. A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" and Baby Keem's "Ca$ino" are also missing from the general fields.

Even without the presence of last year's nominees such as Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, and Tyler, the Creator, hip-hop's exclusion from the top slots is a significant talking point. Don Toliver stands out as a major exception, earning a nomination for Best New Artist and a Rap Album nomination. Drake did secure one nomination in the newly minted Best Latin Song category for his feature on Karol G's "Ahí." The absence of mainstream rap in the major categories suggests a strategic shift or disengagement from the voting body by key figures in the genre.

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Beyoncé and Parton Historic Nods

Beyoncé continues to break records, now receiving her 100th career nomination. Her latest nod is for "Morning Dew (Donk)," a track from the 20th-anniversary re-release of "B'Day." This achievement follows her historic wins at the 2023 Grammys, where she became the most-awarded artist in the show's history, and her 2024 win for "Cowboy Carter," which made her the first Black woman to win Album of the Year since Lauryn Hill in 1999. Dolly Parton, who died earlier this year, received three posthumous nominations. She is nominated twice in the Country Duo/Group Performance category for "Butterfly" and "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," and once in the Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage." The competition in the audiobook category is fierce, featuring Tim Curry and Michelle Obama.

Major Snubs and New Categories

Several high-profile releases were shut out, including Harry Styles' "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.", Ed Sheeran's "Play", and Justin Bieber's "Swag II". Noah Kahan received only one nomination for "The Great Divide" in the contemporary folk album category, while newcomer Malcolm Todd and singer-songwriter Audrey Hobert were omitted entirely. The Recording Academy also introduced five new categories, including Asian pop music performance. This decision sparked controversy, with some fans viewing it as a racialized barrier. As a result, major K-pop acts like BTS received no nominations, despite their global success. No K-pop act had ever won a Grammy before 2026, when "Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters" won Best Song for Visual Media.