Grammy Nominations 2026: Beyonce Hits 100 Nods, Rosalia and Langley Lead Records

Beyonce reaches 100 career Grammy nominations while Rosalia, Ella Langley, and Taylor Swift break historic records in the 2026 Grammy Award nominations.

The 2026 Grammy Award nominations have officially arrived, establishing historic milestones for several leading artists while reshaping the landscape of music recognition. Beyonce has become the first artist in history to receive 100 career Grammy nominations, a staggering achievement highlighted by the nod for "Morning Dew (Donk)" in the best R&B solo performance category. This record-setting announcement underscores the enduring dominance of veteran artists alongside a surge in nominations for genre-bending newcomers like Rosalia and Ella Langley.

Beyonce and Swift Shatter Historical Records

Beyonce's hundredth nomination marks a unique point in Grammy history, placing her far ahead of all other contenders on the nominations leaderboard. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift continues to rewrite the record books with her eighth album receiving an album of the year nod, surpassing any other solo artist in history. It is also her fifth consecutive studio album to secure this prestigious nomination, extending a streak that demonstrates her consistent commercial and critical success. Swift competes with different songs in the record and song of the year categories, specifically "The Fate of Daphne" and "I Knew It, I Knew You." Swift's fifth year of being nominated for album, record, and song of the year in a single cycle sets a new individual record. Additionally, the songwriters behind her hits, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, extend their shared record as the songwriters with the most nominations in the album of the year category, reaching a total of nine. Despite these triumphs, Swift faces a notable omission as her latest album fails to receive a nod in the best pop vocal album category, a situation that has occurred twice in her career.

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Rosalia and Langley Define Global and Country Shifts

Rosalia becomes the second Latin artist to be nominated for album, record, and song of the year in the same year, breaking previous barriers for Latin representation in the Grammy's top tier. Her nomination for "Berghain," a collaboration with Yves Tumor and Arca, dramatizes the increased globalization of pop music. The track features artists from Spain, Iceland, and the United States, performed in German, Spanish, and English. This cross-cultural collaboration highlights how the Grammy voters are increasingly embracing international sounds and linguistic diversity in their major category selections. In the country genre, Ella Langley makes history as the first core country artist to be nominated in each of the four highest-profile categories since 2023. Her single "Choosin' Texas" is the first song by a core country artist performing a country song to receive a record of the year nod in this cycle. Langley joins Harvey Mason Jr.'s broader initiative to expand the voting body, with 2,300 new members joining to ensure a more diverse selection of winners. Her album also received a nomination, further cementing her status as a leading voice in modern country music.

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Major Artists and Historical Milestones

Bruno Mars achieves a significant milestone as one of seven artists in Grammy history to be nominated for album, record, and song of the year simultaneously. He competes with "I Just Might" in the record category and "Risk It All" in the song category. This feat is shared by Mars, Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and others, marking a rare convergence of talent across the major categories. Mars' success adds to the growing list of artists who have mastered the art of dominating the most prestigious awards of the year. Dolly Parton also receives a strong showing with three nominations, the most she has amassed in a single year since 1982. Her nominations include best country duo/group performance for "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" and a feature on Zac Brown Band's "But butterfly." Parton is also nominated for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording, showcasing her versatility across multiple artistic disciplines. Her presence on the list serves as a reminder of the lasting impact of legacy artists in the contemporary music scene.

Diverse Nominations and Category Dominance

Women completely dominate several categories, with all five nominees for best dance pop recording, best R&B solo performance, and best contemporary country album being female artists. RAYE and Theron Thomas are nominated for songwriter of the year, non-classical, continuing their streak of recognition. RAYE previously set a record two years ago for the most nods by a woman in one year, a benchmark that continues to be challenged in the current cycle. Her inclusion in the songwriter category highlights the growing influence of women in behind-the-scenes roles. The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney each receive three nominations, with the Stones up for best rock album for their latest release. Madonna receives four nods, her most in any one year since 1999, including a nomination for best dance electronic album. Ariana Grande receives four nominations, including her first song of the year nod for "hate that i made you love me." These diverse nominations reflect the breadth of talent recognized by the Recording Academy, ensuring that multiple genres and generations are represented in the final awards.