Grammy Night on Dancing with the Stars Surprise Elimination

Dancing with the Stars Grammy Night delivers stunning routines and a shocking elimination. See who won the dance-offs and who stayed safe in this week's competition.

The latest episode of Dancing with the Stars featured a high-stakes Grammy Night that concluded with an unexpected elimination, leaving viewers shocked by the results. Seven remaining couples competed in a ballroom filled with music history, performing routines inspired by iconic Grammy-nominated and winning artists. The night included individual performances and intense head-to-head dance-offs where winners earned bonus points to add to their judges' totals.

Top Couples Deliver Stunning Routines

Harry Shum Jr. and partner Jenna Johnson opened the evening with a spicy salsa routine set to Die with A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. This track was nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award for song of the year and had previously won best pop duo/group performance. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised their heart and showmanship, while Derek Hough described Harry as magnetic and felt genuine joy from their movement. Bruno Tonioli labeled it an extra spicy salsa that was truly incredible.

Also read Dancing With the Stars Grammy Night Brings Back Dance-Offs and Bonus Points

Jenna Dewan and partner Val Chmerkovskiy performed a jazz routine to All for You by Janet Jackson, which won the 2002 Grammy Award for best dance recording. Jenna had previously danced in some of Janet's early videos, adding a layer of personal connection to the performance. Carrie Ann noted that people would enroll in jazz classes because of Jenna, predicting greatness that the couple delivered. Derek called Jenna in the pocket and sensational, while Bruno told Jenna she outdanced Val before revealing a surprise video message from Janet Jackson herself.

Amber Glenn and partner Pasha Pashkov executed a powerful paso doble to Bring Me to Life by Evanescence, winner of the 2004 Grammy Award for best hard rock performance. Derek highlighted their power, precision, and purpose, noting they filled the space beautifully. Bruno called the routine frighteningly good, stating it was everything a paso doble should be. Carrie Ann found it absolutely stunning and appreciated seeing Amber's strength and power throughout the dance.

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Dance-Offs and Star Surprises

Tatyana Ali and partner Jan Ravnik performed a tango to Boom Boom Pow by the Black Eyed Peas, which was nominated for the 2010 Grammy Award for best dance recording and won best short form music video. Tatyana is friends with Will.I.Am, who FaceTimed her during rehearsal and watched from the ballroom. Derek said she drew the audience in and was hard not to root for, while Bruno exclaimed Boom Boom WOW. Carrie Ann called Tatyana a fighter with the eye of the tiger in this competition.

Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach performed an Argentine tango to Crazy in Love Remix by Beyoncé, winner of the 2004 Grammy Award for best R&B song. Carrie Ann told Ezra this was the hardest dance he has done so far and that he nailed it. Derek felt their on-stage intimacy and thought the routine was gorgeous and strong. Bruno told the duo they were smoldering in the ballroom and liked how they built up intensity and drama.

Maura Higgins and partner Mark Ballas also performed an Argentine tango, this time to Thong Song by Sisqó, which was nominated for the 2001 Grammy Award for best R&B song. Bruno described the dance as sensual but elegant and smooth, calling it very good. Carrie Ann called Maura a graceful warrior and said the dance was a work of art. Derek agreed, thinking the moves took his breath away.

Immunity and Final Showdown Results

Connor Wood and partner Rylee Arnold performed an Argentine tango to SexyBack by Justin Timberlake featuring Timbaland, winner of the 2007 Grammy Award for best dance recording. Bruno told Connor yes you can lead and added that the couple were making music this week. Carrie Ann saluted the pair saying very well done but told him to keep pushing. Derek thought the dance was strong and Connor was in control.

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As far as the dance-offs are concerned, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson were the only couple not competing. The pair received immunity based on last week's leaderboard scores plus two bonus points so they sit at a total of thirty-one. For extra star power, Brandy, Monica, Maren Morris, and Sheryl Crow all came to the ballroom to perform for each dance-off segment.

In the first dance-off, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov went up against Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach. The couples danced a rumba to The Boy is Mine by Brandy and Monica. Derek called it one of the most satisfying dance-off rounds he has ever seen and said the quality of movement was sensational. This intense competition highlighted the skill gaps and strengths of the remaining couples.

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy faced off against Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik in the final dance-off. They each danced the cha cha to The Middle by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey. The competition remained tight until the final scores were tallied, leading to the surprising elimination that ended the night. The event served as a celebration of music and movement just a week ahead of the nominations announcement for the sixty-ninth Grammy Awards.