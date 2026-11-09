Grammy Best Rap Album 2025 Predictions Cardi B Ye and More

Analyzing the 2025 Grammy Awards Best Rap Album contenders. Explore how Cardi B, Ye, Kendrick Lamar, and other artists vie for historic recognition and potential wins in this competitive field.

The landscape of the Grammy Awards Best Rap Album category has long been dominated by a select group of male artists who have redefined the genre multiple times. Only five acts in Grammy history have won best rap album more than once. Eminem leads with six wins, followed by Kendrick Lamar with four. Ye also holds four wins, while OutKast and Tyler, the Creator have each secured two victories. This exclusive club raises a compelling question for the upcoming ceremony.

Historical Context and Cardi B Milestone

Cardi B stands on the precipice of making history as the first woman to join this prestigious lineup. The Bronx-born MC originally won this category for her debut album at the 2019 ceremony. Since that landmark victory, she has accumulated four additional nominations without securing a win in this specific genre class. With just one win from eleven career nominations, the path forward remains challenging yet visibly open.

Also read Latin Grammy Best New Artist 2026 Nominees Reveal Diverse Global Sounds

The rapper recently demonstrated her commercial dominance with chart-topping singles such as "WAP" reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Her subsequent single "Up" also hit number one, while "Outside" reached number ten. These hits anchor a narrative of sustained relevance that transcends mere streaming numbers. Her sophomore album served as the foundation for one of the year's most successful concert tours. The Little Miss Drama trek grossed approximately $70 million, proving her ability to draw massive audiences to arena venues.

Ye Career Rehabilitation and Tour Strategy

Ye has made significant strides in his attempts to rehabilitate his public image and professional standing this year. He kicked off the year with the release of a new LP that received widespread attention. This musical output was accompanied by a staggering run of global stadium shows that spanned multiple continents. These performances demonstrated a robust commercial appetite for his music despite ongoing controversies.

Advertisement

Presenting a solid argument for the Recording Academy requires more than just high ticket sales. Ye must convince voters that his artistic output merits recognition in the rap album category. The combination of a new studio release and massive tour revenue creates a compelling case. Industry observers note that the Academy often rewards artists who maintain strong visibility and commercial power.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake Competitive Fields

Kendrick Lamar remains a formidable force in the category with a history of critical and commercial success. His recent work included a massive three-continent arena world tour. He also achieved a splashy number one debut on the Billboard 200. This marked his first number one album on that chart in over a decade. Such milestones reinforce his status as a leading figure in contemporary rap.

Drake presents a different but equally powerful narrative for this year's awards. He secured chart hits with "Body" reaching number fourteen and "E85" hitting number fifteen. His Octane World Tour featured seventy dates across arena venues. These metrics highlight a sustained period of high-level output and audience engagement. Neither rapper has been nominated in this specific category before, which is likely to change by mid-November.

Rising Contenders and Veteran Resurgence

Beyond the established superstars, several other artists are vying for nomination slots. Baby Keem is a one-time winner with seven career nominations. He could secure his first best rap album nod for an album that peaked at number four on the Billboard 200. The project spawned "Good Flirts," a track featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd. This song stands as a frontrunner for best rap song and performance.

Advertisement

Rapsody brings a unique perspective to the field after picking up her first win in 2025. She was previously nominated here for an earlier project. Her presence highlights the growing diversity of voices in the genre. Wale also remains in contention with a radio hit from his Leon Thomas-assisted single "Watching Us." This track topped the Rhythmic Airplay chart. The buzz from the single, coupled with strong reviews for his album, could earn the DMV rapper his first Grammy nomination in over a decade.

Legacy Artists and Final Nominations

T.I. represents the veteran class seeking redemption in this category. His recent album features "Let 'Em Know," a Hot 100 top 40 hit. This track provided Tip with a late-career radio smash that renewed interest in his work. He earned three consecutive nods in this category between 2007 and 2009. He never won during that streak, making this a potential year for a grand return.

The Recording Academy frequently honors original gangsters who have shaped the culture. Nas recently triumphed for his work in 2024. Other potential spoilers include collaborations between Busta Rhymes and J Dilla. The final line-up of nominees will likely reflect a balance between current chart dominance and historical legacy. Voters must weigh commercial success against artistic impact as they finalize their selections.

The competition for Best Rap Album continues to evolve with each passing year. While Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Ye, OutKast, and Tyler, the Creator hold the records, new voices consistently challenge the status quo. Cardi B's potential win would break a decades-old gender barrier. Her combination of hit singles and tour revenue makes her a serious contender. The outcome of this category will reflect both the current state of hip-hop and the enduring power of the Grammy voters.