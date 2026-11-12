Grammy Best Progressive R&B Album 2026 Nominees Revealed

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2026 Best Progressive R&B Album category. This year's field features Chloe x Halle, 6LACK, and Ravyn Lenae among other major contenders.

The Recording Academy has officially unveiled the list of nominees for the Best Progressive R&B Album category for the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards. This specific classification, known for highlighting artists who blend traditional R&B sounds with innovative genres, faces a particularly crowded and competitive field this year. The nominations reflect a diverse array of talent, ranging from established duo acts to solo artists seeking their first recognition in this specific field.

Key Nominees and Solo Breakouts

Chloe x Halle secured two nominations in this category, marking a significant shift from their previous collective entries. The sister duo, who previously earned nominations in this category as a pair in 2023, is now competing with distinct solo projects. Halle submitted her debut solo album for consideration, highlighting the individual artistic growth of both members. This dual submission strategy underscores their prominent position within the industry and their ability to generate critical acclaim as both a collective and individual entities.

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6LACK also enters the race as a seasoned contender, bringing his strong submission to the table. Already a two-time nominee in this category, his inclusion signals his enduring relevance in the evolving landscape of contemporary R&B. His entry joins a lineup of artists who are frequently at the forefront of genre-bending musical experimentation, ensuring that his nomination is viewed as a serious bid for the award.

Longstanding Favorites and Critical Acclaim

Ravyn Lenae emerges as a central figure in this year's race, capitalizing on her recent commercial and critical success. Lenae scored a massive pop breakthrough last year with her hit song "Love Me Not," which reached the No. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite this mainstream success, her latest album did not enter any major charts, a fact that has sparked considerable debate among industry observers. The album is widely considered a textbook example of progressive R&B, featuring the track "Babygirl," which features Doechii and is itself a contender for Best R&B Duo/Group Performance.

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Lenae has been vocal about her intent for her work to be understood, stating, "I Care If People Understand Me." This philosophical approach to her art aligns with the progressive nature of the category, which rewards artists who push boundaries. There is significant buzz surrounding her nomination, with many voters feeling that she was overlooked at the 2026 ceremony for her previous hit. The Recording Academy may view this nomination as a corrective measure to honor her substantial contribution to the genre.

First-Time Nods and Returning Stars

Several Grammy-nominated artists are seeking their first nomination in this specific category this year. Daniel Caesar, who won Best R&B Performance for "Best Part" with H.E.R. in 2019, enters the race with his latest project. His inclusion adds a layer of prestige to the field, given his previous recognition for collaborative excellence in the R&B sphere.

Brent Faiyaz is also aiming for a comeback in this category after earning a Best Rap/Sung Performance nod for his feature on Goldlink's "Crew" in 2018. His submission, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200, positions him as a strong competitor. Faiyaz's entry represents a shift toward his solo work, distinguishing it from his earlier collaborative successes and demonstrating his versatility as a solo artist in the progressive R&B space.

New Voices and Industry Buzz

Jorja Smith, a nominee for Best New Artist in 2019, is contending with her latest release, adding another high-profile name to the list. Her presence in the race highlights the category's appeal to artists who have maintained steady relevance over several years. Smith's nomination continues the tradition of recognizing voices that bridge the gap between mainstream appeal and artistic innovation.

The field also includes several acts expected to ride waves of critical acclaim and executive production support. GENA, the dynamic duo consisting of Liv.e and Karriem Riggins, is viewed as a serious contender due to the robust reception of their work. Similarly, Leven Kali, who received an Album of the Year nod in 2023 for his songwriting on Beyoncé's Renaissance LP, is leveraging his industry connections and previous recognition to secure a nomination.

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Amber Mark rounds out the list of potential standout performers. After opening for Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour last year, Mark has gained significant visibility. Her inclusion in the Best Progressive R&B Album category suggests that her musical direction has resonated strongly with the Recording Academy's voting members. The combination of her touring experience and her current artistic output positions her as a memorable addition to this year's nominees.

Strategic Shifts and Category Dynamics

The composition of this year's nominees reflects strategic decisions made by several high-profile artists. Durand Bernarr and Ravyn Lenae were widely expected to compete in this category but opted to enter their projects in the Best Alternative Album category. Durand Bernarr's album BERNARR was described as cranking up the funk, while Lenae's Blue Island project dealt with significant personal and professional fallout, including tour postponements. This strategic shift has opened up two spots in the Best Progressive R&B Album category, intensifying the competition among those who remained.

Ravyn Lenae's re-emergence has been marked by discussions about her artistic evolution and the reception of her work. She has addressed the fallout from Blue Island and her postponed tour, emphasizing her desire for clear communication with her audience. Her presence in the race, alongside artists like Kehlani, who has supported various sets with breathtaking vocal performances, highlights the deep connections within the R&B community.

The 2026 Best Progressive R&B Album race is defined by its diversity and the high caliber of its participants. From the solo debuts of Chloe x Halle members to the continued success of 6LACK and Ravyn Lenae, the nominees represent the forefront of musical innovation. The Recording Academy's choices reflect a keen understanding of the genre's evolution, honoring both rising stars and celebrated musicians who sit just left of the mainstream. As the industry anticipates the final announcements, the interplay between commercial success and critical acclaim will likely determine the ultimate winner in this prestigious category.