Grammy Awards 2027: Raye and Rosalía Lead Nominations with Record-Breaking Entries

Raye and Rosalía lead the 2027 Grammy Awards with 11 and 9 nominations respectively. Discover the full list of nominees and historic achievements for the 69th annual ceremony.

Taylor Swift's nomination makes her only the second artist to receive Album of the Year nominations for five consecutive studio albums. Kendrick Lamar was the first to achieve this milestone. Swift now holds a total of 63 Grammy nominations and 14 wins throughout her career. Her consistent presence in the top categories highlights her enduring influence on the industry.

Ella Langley, a new country music sensation, is also a nominee for Best New Artist. Her hit single "Choosin' Texas" set a record by topping the national Billboard sales charts for 27 non-consecutive weeks. The song is nominated in both the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories. Langley's success represents a significant moment for contemporary country music.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

Historic Milestones and Industry Celebrations

The Recording Academy emphasized the diversity of the nominees in its official statement. Harvey Mason Jr., the Academy CEO, highlighted the extraordinary range of genres and crafts represented. He expressed gratitude to the nearly 16,000 voting members for their commitment to honoring impactful music. Over 25,000 eligible entries were submitted for consideration this year.

Special attention is focused on potential historic sweeps. If Raye wins Album, Song, and Record of the Year, she will become only the second female British singer to achieve this feat. Adele was the first to accomplish this in 2012. If Rosalía wins in these categories, it will recognize an album that draws from operatic traditions and utilizes a multilingual approach. These outcomes would mark significant moments in Grammy history.

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San Diego Artists and Future Ceremony Details

Current and former San Diego artists earned a record nine nominations. This total is one more than the 2009 count. Composer Anthony Davis received two nods for his Pulitzer Prize-winning opera "The Central Park Five." Other local contenders include Alison Brown in Best Bluegrass Album, Megadeth in Best Metal Album, and the Punch Brothers in Best Instrumental Composition.

The 2027 Grammys will mark a shift in broadcasting. After 54 years on CBS, the ceremony will air on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu. The event promises to celebrate the diverse and dynamic contributions of artists worldwide. The nominations reflect a year of exceptional musical achievement and innovation across multiple genres and backgrounds.